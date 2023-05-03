2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Back With Lower MSRP, Higher Range, and Better Tech

Remember how everyone laughed their hats off because of GM's sales of just two (!) GMC Hummer EVs during the first quarter of 2023 - except for Ford, which got bested by its Detroit rival?
As Tesla is playing with dynamic pricing and experimenting with just about anything it wants – including a unibody Cybertruck, legacy automakers still do not seem to be able to pick up the pace and catch up to the audacious Texas-based EV automaker. It's not that they are slacking – more like the same problems Tesla faced for years regarding implementing these new technologies are also bewildering century-old carmakers that are supposed to be more experienced and wiser.
Anyway, after General Motors became the second largest company in terms of EV sales during the first quarter of the year – though not based on Ultium sales but rather on the older Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, Ford is trying to recoup the lost pace with help from everyone. Those would be solely the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, of course, as it doesn't have anything else with batteries to brag about at the moment (if you count out the commercial vehicles).
Speaking of the four-door Mustang crossover, the 2023 Mach-E is finally up for ordering once again and now "ramps up production to help reduce customer wait times and to take advantage of lower costs to reduce prices across the board." Right now, customers can choose between Mach E Select, Premium, California Route 1, GT, and GT Performance Edition models, with MSRPs starting at $42,995 (Select), $46,995 (Premium), $56,995 (Route 1), and $59,995 (GTs).
Even better, the Blue Oval company is also announcing a series of improvements across the board, including highlights such as the standard battery models with an EPA-estimated target range of up to 250 miles (402 km) for RWD and 226 miles (364 km) for eAWD or a trial period for the BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist system. The latter can be used with a free 90-day connected service plan before activating the subscription for the top-rated (by Consumer Reports) active driving assistance system.
Oh, and let us not forget about the performance improvements, as the standard range models will feature the new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which allow an increase of no less than 45 ponies for the eAWD configuration. Additionally, DC fast charging from 10 to 80% will take 33 minutes, five minutes faster than before. By the way, not all prices have seen a reduction.
While the MSRPs for the regular MSRPs are $3k to $4k lower than before, and the California Route or GT Performance Edition packages have also dropped $1k, the BlueCruise 1.2 subscription for three years hiked $200 to $2,100. Well, at least the Mustang Mach-E is cheaper than a Model Y right now, which has a starting quotation of $47,240. So, let the pricing wars reign in!
