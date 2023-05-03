Jeep Wagon(eer) Estate Shows Effective Mélange of Widebody Charger and Trackhawk DNA

If you want something crazy from the automotive industry to impress the one percent, then an effective bet would be on a fleet of ultra-luxury super-SUVs like the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus S or Performante, plus the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. If you wait a little longer for the first deliveries, one could also add to the man cave garage a 715-horsepower, V12-powered coach-door Ferrari Purosangue.If you have a head for outrageousness and drama, then it's easy to scare the bejesus out of everyone and their mother with the 738-horsepower plug-in hybrid V8-powered BMW XM Label Red as an alternative. But if you're sensible, you have a big family that you love hauling around, or you just do not want your in-laws to know your wealth level, there's always the 'affordable' option of getting a $92k Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with three rows of seats and the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 SRT engine under the hood to get access to 710 hp, 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), and a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds – 3,946 kg!Actually, Stellantis' North American division has a legacy with these family-oriented monsters, considering the (WK2) fourth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk with 707 horsepower before it and other road trip-worthy models like the modern Dodge Magnum (LX) station wagon that was also offered as a feisty SRT-8 model to make sure that even soccer moms or hockey dads could deliver the groceries home and the kids to practice ahead of time.Jokes aside, while the Durango SRT Hellcat has yet to amass a legendary status of its own, the Jeep Trackhawk and Dodge Magnum sure have at least a minor cult following among Mopar enthusiasts and whatnot. Both in the real world and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a quirky little CGI example to show you, all courtesy of Jim, the virtual artist better known as "jlord8" on social media, who has decided to abandon his vintage CGI series for another moment of station wagon greatness.As such, after modern stuff like a Hyundai Elantra N Sportback, a Chevy Malibu Maxx, the feisty Chevy Camaro ZL1 Wagon, or even a Saleen SA-40 Wagon, there is now also a virtual Jeep Wagoneer that has absolutely nothing to do with the four generations (SJ, XJ, ZJ, and the contemporary WS) that existed so far in the real world. Instead, while some think this qualifies as a pure and straightforward Dodge Magnum revival, the author thinks this is "more like a widebody Charger photoshopped into a modern-day Magnum with Jeep Trackhawk grille, wheels, and taillights."