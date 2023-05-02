BMW Z Coupe and 2002 Reinterpretations Show Vertical Kidney Grilles Can Be Cool

Here is the thing. In their quest to properly stand out in any crowd, some of the most imaginative automakers have derailed the automotive industry into campiness or outrageousness over the past few years.
If you need a few examples, we can easily talk about signature 'ugliest-ever' models like the Fiat Multipla, AMC Gremlin, or Pontiac Aztek, among others. And, no worry, the list could go on for a while, jumping from past to present between the likes of Nissan's Juke or Ford's Scorpio, among many other examples we would rather forget about. However, the situation worsens if you look at bonkers apparitions such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or the latest Lexus LM minivan.
Hey, even entire brands have gone berserk. And the best example in this general category is, without a doubt, the Bavarian automaker BMW. In an attempt to set itself apart from the likes of Audi's blandness or Mercedes' lack of positive inspiration, they have gone to great lengths to anger just about everyone and their mother, at least according to diehard fans running amok crying their undying outrage at the sight of models like the X2, M2, 4 Series Coupe and Cabriolet, M3 and M4, or the flagship iX zero-emissions CUV, the 7 Series and i7, the X7 LCI, or the amazingly hideous XM.
Especially the Label Red, which is akin to Porky Pig's ride, if you want my two cents on the matter, would be great for trying to give nightmares to your neighbors when leaving the 738-hp plug-in hybrid CUV out in the open on the driveway, at night. Anyway, almost everything started with the BMW designers giving the 4 Series and then the M3 and M4 the 'double-coffin' grille treatment. Sure, they wanted to emulate the classic elongated kidney grille style used on some predecessors – but the result is still controversial, to say the least.
It does look bearable in real life – but in photos and on video, it is prone to more than one joke based on its appearance. Alas, as it turns out, it does not need to be like this – as the towering kidney grille style could look fabulous even when used by the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And here are a couple of eloquent examples of how to show BMW's designers how it must be done appropriately.
They both arrive from the parallel universe of automotive CGIs courtesy of Bruno Arena, a Turin, Italy-based Advanced Designer at Changan Europe, who also maintains a social media presence as brunoarena.designwall for his personal visions. And that is where we saw marvelous ideas like a Ferrari Cross Daytona designed to virtually duke it out with the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lambo Huracan Sterrato, for example.
Now, the pixel master has refocused his CGI brush toward BMW and the potential revival of the famous 02 Series – more precisely, the iconic 2002 hero. According to his vision, a reinvented (E20) 2002 (hopefully a Turbo) would feature a bubble-style top coupe body, along with minimalist design traits like the circular head and taillights, plus a nice ducktail rear to make sure we understand the innuendo that it is destined to fight the likes of Porsche Cayman if ever real.
Moving on, the second coupe – a traditional two-door with a humongous, elongated hood and the rear allure of a proper grand touring, is a reinterpretation for the entire Z series of roadster models. We all remember that BMW also made Z Coupes, so this is not exactly surprising, by the way. Still, it offers a much better interpretation and integration of the vertical kidney grille style for the second time in a row! Too bad both are merely wishful thinking, and BMW designers are too proud to listen to the crowds – especially when people present them with alternate solutions to the grille conundrum!
