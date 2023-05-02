Do You Like the New 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class More as an Estate?

Some people have never really been fans of business wagons, but a new one is right around the corner, whether you like it or not. It is called the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, and it is an entirely new generation of the vehicle that will follow in the footsteps of its already-unveiled sibling, the Sedan.
Offered as a low-slung alternative to the GLE, the all-new 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate will be the same car as the Sedan up to the B pillars. Further back, it will feature an extended roofline ending above the spoiler attached to the tailgate. The larger three-quarter panels and side windows will make up a more generous cargo area compared to that of the 2024 E-Class Sedan.
It will borrow all the design traits of the four-door model up front, and at the back, it should sport a similar design, albeit adapted to the more practical body style. On the inside, the three-pointed star brand's upcoming challenger to the likes of the BMW 5 Series Touring and Audi A6 Avant will get the same infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard and tablet-like digital dials behind the steering wheel. A third display will be available as an extra, sitting in front of the passenger.
Look for the same gizmos like Angry Birds and TikTok, video streaming, and even a selfie camera. The cockpit will be bathed in ambient lighting, to no one's surprise, and occupants will have many storage spaces at their disposal. Those sitting at the rear will enjoy more legroom and knee room compared to the older car. The E-Class Sedan has 22 mm (1 in) more between the axles than its predecessor, and if anything, the wagon should adopt a similar approach. Mercedes says the new E-Class is almost as spacious as a luxury car from the upper segment.
Power-wise, the 2024 E-Class Estate will be offered with the same engines as the Sedan, which vary depending on the market. Gasoline and diesel burners will be sold on the right side of the pond, alongside mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. The AMG flavors will eventually join the party, likely in the 53 and 63 configurations. The latter won't pack a V8 anymore, but a six-pot with electric assistance reports indicate, generating a jaw-dropping amount of power. Some say it will launch with over 700 hp, whereas others are convinced that the output will be rated at roughly 800 hp.
We have yet to learn when the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate will debut, but the unveiling will probably take place in a few weeks or months. It is possible that the car will look very similar to the one sketched out by sugardesing_1 and shared on social media recently, which can be admired in our image gallery above. On a final note, the E-Class family will be joined by the All-Terrain, a jacked-up wagon gunning for the Audi A6 Avant Allroad.
