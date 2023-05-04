Next-Gen 2025 Audi A4 or A5 Allroad (B10) Shows Everything, Albeit Only Virtually

The automotive industry has a few eternal wars – like the pony car battles between the Mustang, Camaro, and Challenger or the compact executive brawls between the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class trifecta.
Speaking of the latter, it turns out that Audi has been diligently preparing the next generation of the A4 series – aka B10 – for an awfully long time. Frankly, it feels like years have passed since we first saw the 2024 model year iteration through the lenses of our spy photographer partners. And what do you know, a quick search of our database has revealed our hunch was correct – and the first apparition, surrounded by snow, was from January 2022!
Since then, the B10 prototypes – especially the family-oriented Avant station wagons – have been caught numerous times. Hey, we even had time to check out the latest rumor from the mill that claimed Audi would rechristen the line of luxury compact executive cars once again. Soon enough, there was also official confirmation from chief executive officer Markus Duesmann that the series, originally known as the Audi 80, then as the A4, would switch its nameplate to A5, starting with the B10 iteration.
Confusing, right? Especially since an Audi A5 series of sports cars (coupe, cabriolet, five-door Sportback liftback) was introduced in 2007 and reached the second generation ten years later. Alas, it seems that Audi has decided to rename its e-tron models with even numbers, while the ICE-powered versions will have the odd numbers reserved for them. As such, the B10 series will potentially feature an A5 sedan, Sportback, coupe, cabriolet, Avant station wagon, and an adventurous Allroad crossover tourer.
Trying to make sense of what is going on at Audi might give us a headache, so we deferred to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators for a bit of respite – and a short dream of what the all-new 2025 Audi A4 or A5 Allroad (B10) could look like. The good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube are the ones that have imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming next-generation Audi Allroad crossover wagon, and – as always – they cannot be too far from the truth.
Especially since this is Audi that we are talking about, a brand known for its refrained use of innovative styling cues. The resident pixel master has already rendered on a previous occasion the 2024 Avant model, complete with a few quick looks both inside and outside, so there was already a solid base of CGI operations.
As per tradition, the Allroad should stand a little taller than the Avant, feature additional body cladding, and use the quattro all-wheel drive system as a standard perk, among others. Naturally, most engine options would also be shared between the two station wagons, as well as the unofficial color reel that we see hypothetically featured in the video embedded below.
