BMW 7 Series With Alternative Design Looks Miles Better Than the Real Deal

Unless you have been living under a Mars rock for the past couple of years or so, it is probably no secret that one of the most controversial automotive brands of the moment is the Bavarian company BMW.
Once a staple of executive and sports cars with a sense of flair and sensibility, the German automaker turned a blank page in its history book when it started churning out one outrageous design idea after another. Such as the X2 and X4 crossovers, the Minecraft-like M2 sports compact car, the double-coffin grilled 4 Series and M3 plus M4 siblings, or the entire roster of flagships: the electric iX, the ICE-powered and EV 7 Series plus i7, the X7 LCI, and also the gloriously hideous BMW XM and its 738-hp plug-in hybrid top Label Red player.
Actually, it is far easier to list the model series that are more traditional since there are so few of them left. And that certainly angered at least part of the diehard fan base over the years. As such, some of them even decided to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And a few of them even made a big passion out of presenting alternative designs to the current BMW styling.
Such is the case with Giorgi Tedoradze, the Georgia-based industrial designer tucked behind the tedoradze.giorgi moniker on social media, who continues to promote his alternative CGI BMW styling with project ideas that would easily shame the work done by the company's official designers. Over the past few months, we have seen the pixel master first start with the X-series of models, churning out one after another his visions for the X1, X3, X5, X7, and even a non-existent 2026 BMW X9 M flagship luxury crossover SUV that looked miles better than the XM or XM Label Red.
Anyway, just recently, the CGI expert also started working his digital magic with BMW's passenger cars. He kicked off the proceeds with the hypothetical presentation of the next-gen 2024 BMW 1 Series, as the hatchback is reportedly due for a complete overhaul sometime next year. Even better, it will probably not take much for the upcoming new 2024 BMW 5 Series to lose its real-world appeal when presented with this alternative vision from the parallel universes of CGI art.
Following the natural progression, we have also arrived at the moment we all have been waiting for – a slap in the face of the split-headlight seventh-generation G70 BMW 7 Series and i7! No worries, the artist was modest and kind enough to compare the real and virtual designs without making any comments.
In return, the channel's enthusiasts quickly showed the real 7 Series has no chance of success against the imagined luxury sedan. Too bad it is all wishful thinking. Otherwise, BMW could have reinvented itself with help from just one designer rather than an entire department that keeps botching things up one model after another! As for the future of this alternative design language for BMW cars and SUVs, hopefully, the popular 3 Series is next in line, followed swiftly by the M3, M4, and 4 Series siblings.
