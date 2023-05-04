Imagined 2023 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets Slammed With a Widebody Kit, Looks Glorious

Right now, if you hurry, there is still time to choose between the traditional pony and muscle car foes – aka the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger. Both in the real world and the virtual one, as it turns out.
The sixth generation of the iconic Ford Mustang (S550) recently ceased production, and if the rumor mill was correct, the first days of May have also been the initial days of the seventh-gen (S650) 2024 Mustang wonder as the first production jobs might be completed in preparation for the summer rollout to dealerships. From there, the legendary nameplate will reach over 100 international markets soon.
The Dodge Challenger and Charger are still up for grabs as 2023 model years with ICE power under the hood and complete with no less than seven 'Last Call' special editions. The latter mark the threshold between past and future, as the 2024MY will see at least one of them switch their ethos to the EV lifestyle. As for the Chevy Camaro, the sixth generation will cease production next January after a singular 2024 Collector's Edition.
For now, though, you can still choose a 2023 Camaro starting from an MSRP of $26,100 if you want the base 1LS RWD coupe with a 2.0-liter turbo mill and a six-speed stick shift. But of course, most people will seek the muscle car glory of the 6.2-liter V8 engine. As such, the LT1 with the 6.2L V8 kicks off at $37,795 and $39,390 with or without the paddle-shift automatic transmission, respectively. Alas, if you want the absolute best a Camaro offers, it is time to go ZL1 and supercharged, from $68,695 to $70,290, with manual or auto. But what if even that is insufficient to stand out in every crowd?
Well, there is only one choice left – never skip a beat and quickly head out into the sunset with an aftermarket transformation. By the way, if none of the modifications available in the real world tend to satisfy your cravings for slammed and widebody Camaro ZL1s, there is also one final solution – seek counsel from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
In case you were wondering, we also have a suggestion courtesy of the virtual artist tucked behind the Carmstyledesign moniker on social media, who recently dropped the retro-futuristic Shelby Cobra and Eleanor-style vintage-modern Ford Mustang shenanigans for a CGI piece of muscly GM action. As such, here is his interpretation of the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fitted with "a dramatic aerodynamic body kit and upgraded performance features" and sporting a thoroughly slammed allure. Do note the highlights – such as the negatively-angled rear wing, the humongous aftermarket-style wheels, or the new hood and rear diffuser with a fresh quad-tip treatment for the exhaust system! Cool, right?
