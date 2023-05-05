2025 Lincoln Mark LT Premium Truck Gets Drawn Up With Nautilus DNA

Has anyone noticed automakers keep trying different stuff until they nail the correct recipe? They are not geniuses (on most occasions) – they just tend to be more patient and willing to prevail by trial and error than other multinational companies.
Here, let us give you an example. We all know the crossover, SUV, and truck craze has overtaken the automotive industry over the past few years. But, as it turns out, they were at it for an exceedingly long time. For example, work trucks have been around for decades. Some SUVs are almost as old, as well.
But the crossovers appeared when carmakers started to blur the lines between passenger car creature comforts and the off-road prowess of rough and tough SUVs. Now there is stuff like the tiny Ford EcoSport subcompact CUV and behemoths such as the upcoming 715-horsepower V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue or the 738-hp plug-in hybrid BMW XM Label Red, going from being 'dirt poor' to the stratosphere of the one percenter.
They also tried to make trucks into crossovers with a bed area in the back. Remember the early to mid-2000s, when Cadillac was building the Escalade EXT, and Lincoln tried – twice – to thwart their potential success with the failed 2002-only Blackwood and the Mark LT luxury pickup truck that followed swiftly? Well, they botched those attempts, so now they are camouflaging the premium desires to rack in even higher profits with stuff like the GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate or Toyota Tundra Capstone – which cost an arm and a leg without too much MSRP effort.
As such, who is to say automakers should not try the next step – the return of the Caddy Escalade EXT and Lincoln Mark LT? Well, if that is not exactly possible in the real world, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has no pressure or limitations. As such, from time to time, we see pixel masters take a CGI swing at one or the other, possibly just trying to raise awareness toward their potential return to a ritzy pickup truck lifestyle.
Anyway, the latest such idea comes from Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing an all-new Lincoln truck - in CGI. And the digital move is only logical – remember how Ford's premium arm just introduced the second-generation Lincoln Nautilus mid-size luxury crossover SUV?
Initially known as the MKX, a model that was introduced around the same time as the Lincoln Mark LT, the Nautilus is a game-changer CUV not just because of its high-tech full-width screen cockpit but also because it's 'Made in China' in Hangzhou, Zhejiang by Changan Ford and will be imported to the States from there. So, if it is cheaper to do that, who is to say that it could not be derived into a luxury pickup truck?
This idea might seem far-fetched but remember that unibody pickup trucks are gaining a foothold in America if we judge them by the success of the pocket-sized Ford Maverick rather than the mid-size Honda Ridgeline's sales. As such, maybe a return of the Lincoln Mark LT with Nautilus DNA and a mid-size unibody chassis could be feasible – at least across the parallel universes of imagination land! So, do we give it our CGI hall pass or not?
