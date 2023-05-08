New 2024 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Imagined in Multiple Hues, Which One's Your Favorite?

With the development of the regular versions of the new-gen E-Class ending, Mercedes can now concentrate on bringing the upcoming AMG E 63 to market. The model has been spied on several occasions, and the biggest news is dropping the V8 and reportedly switching to an electrified straight-six.
While its predecessor was offered with 603 hp from its bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG E 63, which may or may not add the S E Performance suffixes, will allegedly boast more than 700 horses. The thrust is reported to stand at 1,200 Nm or 888 lb-ft combined, developed by the turbo'd 3.0-liter inline-six assisted by an electric motor that's said to be juiced up by a 4.8 kWh battery pack.
The previous E 63 needs a very respectable (for a business sedan) 3.4 seconds to deal with the zero to sixty-two mph (0-100 kph) sprint. Given the extra oomph and more weight due to the added electric components, we expect the new one to be one or two-tenths faster. Flat-out, it might do 186 mph (300 kph) or more when ordered with the AMG Driver's Pack, which will still be optional. That said, the BMW M5 rival from the Affalterbach sub-brand will be very quick, albeit it won't give bystanders tinnitus anymore.
Besides the downsizing solution, which will keep the carbon dioxide emissions in check while also making the car more frugal, the 2024 (or is that 2025?) Mercedes-AMG E 63 will set itself apart from the new-gen E-Class model by adopting a more brutal stance. Look for stuff such as the fender flares, joined by bigger bumpers at both ends with generous intakes and the Panamericana grille up front, and an aggressive diffuser with cutouts for the quad exhaust tips at the rear. The AMG logos will decorate the vehicle, and it will ride on exclusive wheels signed by the performance division. You can look forward to some exclusive color options as well.
Not only the exterior but the cockpit will draw a line between it and the Benz variants. Here, it will feature a pair of bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, bespoke upholstery and trim, and the usual upgrades to the digital dials and infotainment system. The AMG logos will further differentiate it, and it will sport dedicated driving modes, with the suspension becoming firmer and the throttle quicker to respond at the push of a button.
While Mercedes-AMG pulls the wraps off the new E 63, perhaps later this year or in early 2024, several rendering artists continue to imagine what it will look like. The latest CGIs depicting this fearless warrior came from kelsonik on Instagram, and they portray it in several shades. So, which one would you fancy more?
