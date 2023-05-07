Tesla 'Cyberminivan' Seems Prepared for a Volkswagen ID. Buzz Clash of EV Titans

Do you want to guess the name of a vehicle surrounded by the hype that has made fans both thrilled and upset – sometimes simultaneously? No, it is not the reinvented sixth generation of the Ford Bronco, although the off-road SUV might come out as a close second.
Instead, apparently taking a page out of the Blue Oval book of how not to present a model, then take years before releasing it onto the market, Tesla's Cybertruck is one of the biggest disillusions of the past few years. Elon Musk and Co. presented their take on the full-size EV pickup truck establishment to much fanfare on November 21, 2019 – the same month and year that the cult sci-fi movie Blade Runner was set in.
The most significant moment of the evening was not the one when the Tesla Cybertruck was finally unveiled at the Tesla Design Studio in Los Angeles, but rather when American vehicle designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a couple of metal balls at the allegedly unbreakable Cybertruck's Armor Glass' windows and broke two of them. Well, as it turns out, that was the first in a long line of disappointments.
Those varied from the humongous 'Gigawiper' for the windscreen to the recent revelation that the promised exoskeleton was swapped with a Honda Ridgeline, Ford Maverick, and Hyundai Santa Cruz-like unibody structure. And that is one novelty that raises important questions regarding the truck's capabilities compared to the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lighting, and the upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, or Ram 1500 REV.
Of course, people are growing tired of waiting for their reservations to come through, so perhaps they might consider buying a different hauler from Tesla – maybe a people mover. But what if the Model S, 3, X, and Y options are insufficient for the family's needs? Then we must defer to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators for a proper solution. Such is the case here with this virtual artist, only known as automotive.ai on social media, who brings us AI-assisted automotive designs from a parallel universe and usually gives us plenty of choices.
Not this time, though, as we are only looking at his proposed 'Tesla Cyberminivan' from a singular front three-quarters POV. Well, it might suffice to imagine it as a proper contender in a space that is almost deserted by automakers, especially across the US automotive market. But there are exceptions, including the novel EV variety.
Such as the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which is coming next year to remind people of the hippie buses from the 1960s. It will be trendy to embark on all sorts of adventures with the electric MPV, for sure, though we also do not have high hopes that just about anyone will be able to afford one. So, what do you think of a potential Tesla 'Cyberminivan' versus VW ID. Buzz fight?
