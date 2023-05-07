111 Megayacht Proposes 'Wellness, Workouts, and Wine' for the Discerning Billionaire

"You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling," Eames tells Arthur in Chris Nolan's blockbuster Inception, in what's become one of the most recognizable lines in modern pop culture. Yes, it's fiction, but this London-based design studio might very well be taking the saying to heart.
Bannenberg & Rowell call themselves "designers of the world's most beautiful yachts," which sounds like a not-so-humble brag but is confirmed by others calling them "the best kept secret in yacht design." A direct descendant of the studio established by Jon Bannenberg in the early 1960s, Bannenberg & Rowell Design is now a force to be reckoned with in the industry while also a significant player in other markets.
In fewer words, Bannenberg & Rowell does beautiful yachts with some of the biggest shipyards in the world, residential suites, custom furniture, private jet interiors, and even custom automobiles. As of late, the designing duo has also tipped a toe into proper yacht design through creative partnerships. Following Spitfire with Lateral Naval Architects, the studio has revealed 111, a megayacht concept designed for the discerning billionaire and aimed to cater to all senses.
There is a purpose behind concept designs, and it goes beyond showing off, even if they're not accompanied by the desire or the ability to cross over into the building stage. Much like a live performance requires hours of rehearsals and practice, conceptual designs are practice: they test the waters (pun intended), explore possible future capabilities, and push the envelope on creative thinking.
Megayacht 111 is "everything one might wish for at sea," the embodiment of a life of leisure and luxury regular folks can only dream of. It offers vast and elegant interiors serving a myriad of functions, large open-air spaces, and amenities of the kind that's become standard on superyachts. But what makes 111 stand out from the crowd is the fact that it's able to combine both luxury features and a striking aesthetic into one single package.
The studio has yet to release specifics of the interior, except for the mention that the underlying concept is one of "wellness, workouts, and wine." Why else would any billionaire buy their own megayacht and set sail?
Large indoor lounges allow for socializing or offer privacy for intimate conversations and are finished in neutral shades or darker browns with gold and dark accents. The rather-masculine vibe perfectly matches the exterior, with its long, clean lines and sharp bow.
A glass-encased observatory is visible at the bow, where you can also find a helipad featuring "111" etched instead of the traditional "H." The same "111" symbol can be seen in the stainless steel capping on the rails – a subtle but very nice customizing touch for a billionaire who will not settle for the mundane.
The exterior is furnished with pieces from the Oceana exterior collection that Bannenberg & Rowell designed for furniture manufacturer Sutherland, so you'll see a lot of teak frames with stainless steel parts. This results in exterior spaces that match the interior: minimalist to the point of being too severe but never actually becoming so. 111 is elegant and beautiful, if somber and masculine.
Every once in a while, when a super- or megayacht concept proves a success with industry players and the general public, the designer will further develop it in the hope that it might even secure a buyer. We're not saying that this will be the case here, but it'd be great if it happened: 111 has the makings of an icon, a vessel that is equal parts beautiful and luxurious, with all the standard amenities and a few that give it the upper hand on competition, and solid performance. In theory only, for the time being.
OneOneOne, or 111 for short, is all these things while also a very elegant and striking vessel for its size. Measuring 111 meters in total length (364 feet), as reflected by its name, it has a 16.5-meter (54-foot) beam that allows for a generous interior volume of 4,800 GT. The design studio describes it as "as long as London's St Paul's Cathedral London is high, though much more comfortable in a following sea." We reckon that one wouldn’t dare set sail on anything that didn't meet the requirement in that last part.
Features include three oversize pools, including a sprawling one on the equally-sizable beach club with a fold-down swim platform and a chef's table in the galley, allowing guests to be part of the entire culinary process. A fully-stocked tender garage would be home to at least a couple of matching tenders and other watertoys.
As for propulsion, the studio says that Project 111 will probably get a hybrid-electric system or "something more progressive still" for a lower impact on the environment, but without a compromise in terms of speed and efficiency.
