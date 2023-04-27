People Are Having Second Thoughts About Tesla Cybertruck's Design

Tesla Cybertruck is close to production start, and more prototypes have been spotted around Fremont in the past few days. There's a surprising change of mood, though, as more people started questioning the Cybertruck design. The comments on the TeslaMotors subreddit show people are disappointed, especially by the Cybertruck's front design.
Tesla Cybertruck is the most anticipated vehicle launch of the year, with production slated for the second half of the year. Tesla counts on one and a half million reservations for the outlandish pickup truck, an absolute record in the automotive industry. Even if only ten percent of reservations convert into orders, it will take a lot of time to honor all of them. Still, there's a surprising mood change among Tesla fans, with many expressing disappointment after seeing the latest prototype in Fremont on Tuesday.
Tesla Cybertruck has a polarizing design, there's no question about it. Although most Tesla fans agree it's stunning, others still try to comprehend the angular shape. Elon Musk summarized the Cybertruck design with six letters, CGI IRL (computer-generated imagery in real life), repeated ad nauseam by its followers. We know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but in this case, it takes special eyes to see Cybertruck's beauty. Surprisingly, this mood is also reflected in the Tesla fan subreddit TeslaMotors.
It might have been the odd angle of the picture, but people clearly don't like the front design. Many complained about looking too much like the Chevrolet Aztec from the Breaking Bad TV series. The rounded, short nose is especially controversial, judging by the comments in the TeslaMotors subreddit. The more forgiving folks pointed to pedestrian protection and the off-road advantages of not having a big long nose.
If you're willing to forgive the controversial design, the Cybertruck should still offer plenty of reasons to buy one. Tesla made sure it ticks all the checkboxes feature-wise, and it will likely have a sturdy build that makes it virtually indestructible. It will also be a trendsetter for the automotive industry, thanks to its 48-volt electrical system and revolutionary manufacturing.
Tesla is expected to start the Cybertruck production in the second half of the year, with mass production slated for early 2024. Elon Musk told the audience during the Q1 2023 earnings call that the electric pickup will have a dedicated delivery event in the third quarter. The same event also offered the first pictures from the production line at Giga Texas, including a close-up of Tesla workers assembling the pickup truck.
Teardown veteran Sandy Munro, who analyzed the pictures, appreciated the sturdy build of the Cybertruck. Looking at the pickup's structure, Munro said that it looked "battleship strong." Tesla refined the die-casting structure for the Cybertruck after getting IDRA's biggest die-casting machines, capable of 9,000 tons of clamp force. Unlike other vehicles, the Cybertruck features an exoskeleton, which means the body panels have a structural role.
Tesla Cybertruck has a polarizing design, there's no question about it. Although most Tesla fans agree it's stunning, others still try to comprehend the angular shape. Elon Musk summarized the Cybertruck design with six letters, CGI IRL (computer-generated imagery in real life), repeated ad nauseam by its followers. We know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but in this case, it takes special eyes to see Cybertruck's beauty. Surprisingly, this mood is also reflected in the Tesla fan subreddit TeslaMotors.
It might have been the odd angle of the picture, but people clearly don't like the front design. Many complained about looking too much like the Chevrolet Aztec from the Breaking Bad TV series. The rounded, short nose is especially controversial, judging by the comments in the TeslaMotors subreddit. The more forgiving folks pointed to pedestrian protection and the off-road advantages of not having a big long nose.
If you're willing to forgive the controversial design, the Cybertruck should still offer plenty of reasons to buy one. Tesla made sure it ticks all the checkboxes feature-wise, and it will likely have a sturdy build that makes it virtually indestructible. It will also be a trendsetter for the automotive industry, thanks to its 48-volt electrical system and revolutionary manufacturing.
Tesla is expected to start the Cybertruck production in the second half of the year, with mass production slated for early 2024. Elon Musk told the audience during the Q1 2023 earnings call that the electric pickup will have a dedicated delivery event in the third quarter. The same event also offered the first pictures from the production line at Giga Texas, including a close-up of Tesla workers assembling the pickup truck.
Teardown veteran Sandy Munro, who analyzed the pictures, appreciated the sturdy build of the Cybertruck. Looking at the pickup's structure, Munro said that it looked "battleship strong." Tesla refined the die-casting structure for the Cybertruck after getting IDRA's biggest die-casting machines, capable of 9,000 tons of clamp force. Unlike other vehicles, the Cybertruck features an exoskeleton, which means the body panels have a structural role.