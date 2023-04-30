Tesla Cybertruck Went From Exoskeleton Marvel to Unibody Honda Ridgeline Competitor

Anyone following the Tesla Cybertruck saga is probably relieved that it is coming to an end. From a clumsy revelation on November 2019, it may finally reach production lines in 2023. We know that because the company shared a few images of its pilot production line that show the electric pickup truck's body. It was enough for manufacturing specialists to declare it is a unibody product, like "a big old Model Y" or a "Honda Ridgeline." That was the last nail in the disappointment coffin that buried any hope of a truly innovative vehicle.

