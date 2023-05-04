End of an Era: A Look Back at the Rolls-Royce Dawn

The idea of a luxury convertible is one of the more appealing concepts in the car industry. You get all your great luxury features, plus a little outdoors. At its core, this concept is the same idea that results in people building six-figure backcountry rigs, just executed by a different type of person. That type of person (the latter, obviously) is exactly who Rolls-Royce wanted to attract to the brand in 2015.
The seventh generation Phantom was set to end production in a few years, and the lineup was due for a shakeup. Rolls had produced both coupe and drophead (convertible) versions of the Phantom, and the more diverse lineup had brought it a great deal of success. Now, Rolls was at a point where it could manage a repeat with a new name- Dawn.
Rolls had attracted a "youthful, universally self-confident and sociable client" to the brand, and it saw a new 'vert as a way to keep them with the brand. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös told his designers to create a convertible that "should evoke the romance and glamour" Rolls had become known for, while offering a newer, more current take on the luxury convertible for these buyers. To boot, Rolls wanted the car to be totally new from the ground up and not based on another car as the Phantom's derivatives had been.
This was, to put it lightly, a tall order. Let's sidebar for a moment to put into perspective just how transformative the Phantom's seventh iteration was for the brand. By and large, it helped to pioneer many of the ideals that are present in Rolls-Royce as a 21st-century automaker. Rolls has always been about the idea of coachbuilding and creating a car totally unique to its owner, but the Phantom brought that idea to the forefront in 2003 with its debut. The platform also spawned dozens of special editions and one-offs, a practice that's certainly more common now than it was 20 years ago when the car debuted.
All that is to say that anything to follow the Phantom (or, more importantly, the drophead) had to be a winner. Like any good luxury brand, Rolls-Royce decided to call on its history for some inspiration. The original Silver Dawn was made between 1950 and 1954 – just 28 examples were made during this period. Rolls says that the name was as perfect as they come – signifying new beginnings and fresh opportunities, according to the brand.
In keeping with that idea, 80% of the Dawn's bodywork was totally new. The lack of traditional influence continued, as Rolls elected to go against conventional design by making the Dawn a true four-seater. Most luxury drop-tops opt for a 2+2 configuration, which will really only fit rear passengers in a pinch.
The brand says considerable time was also spent on the top mechanism, which it dubbed the "Silent Ballet." Eventually, Rolls opted for this approach after initially considering a hard folding roof. Ultimately, a cloth roof was used for a singular and very strange reason – designers like the sound and "romance" of listening to raindrops hitting the canvas roof. Still, great effort went into making sure the cabin was near silent, thanks to various acoustic composites and fabrics.
This isn't just marketing talk – if you’ve ever sat in or driven one, you’ll know – the Dawn is shockingly quiet thanks to its overengineered roof. There really isn't another word that describes the Dawn’s roof. Engineers are said to have spent months working on the way the roof interacts with the car, the passengers, and the air around it.
It's hard to say what's next for the convertible Rolls-Royce. The brand's finances are certainly strong enough to follow the Dawn with another standalone drophead model. In all likelihood, it'll be electrified to some degree. Rolls has made a great many commitments surrounding electrification, and its first-ever all-electric model, the Spectre, is on its way to production. A totally silent, drophead Rolls-Royce would certainly be something special.
Rolls had attracted a "youthful, universally self-confident and sociable client" to the brand, and it saw a new 'vert as a way to keep them with the brand. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös told his designers to create a convertible that "should evoke the romance and glamour" Rolls had become known for, while offering a newer, more current take on the luxury convertible for these buyers. To boot, Rolls wanted the car to be totally new from the ground up and not based on another car as the Phantom's derivatives had been.
This was, to put it lightly, a tall order. Let's sidebar for a moment to put into perspective just how transformative the Phantom's seventh iteration was for the brand. By and large, it helped to pioneer many of the ideals that are present in Rolls-Royce as a 21st-century automaker. Rolls has always been about the idea of coachbuilding and creating a car totally unique to its owner, but the Phantom brought that idea to the forefront in 2003 with its debut. The platform also spawned dozens of special editions and one-offs, a practice that's certainly more common now than it was 20 years ago when the car debuted.
More importantly, the Phantom VII saw a massive financial transformation within the brand. It used to be that the Phantom was the only model Rolls produced, building just one a day. In 2022, for the first time in the history of the brand, Rolls saw sales exceed 6,000 units in a 12-month period. That rise in popularity can be directly attributed to the Phantom.
All that is to say that anything to follow the Phantom (or, more importantly, the drophead) had to be a winner. Like any good luxury brand, Rolls-Royce decided to call on its history for some inspiration. The original Silver Dawn was made between 1950 and 1954 – just 28 examples were made during this period. Rolls says that the name was as perfect as they come – signifying new beginnings and fresh opportunities, according to the brand.
In keeping with that idea, 80% of the Dawn's bodywork was totally new. The lack of traditional influence continued, as Rolls elected to go against conventional design by making the Dawn a true four-seater. Most luxury drop-tops opt for a 2+2 configuration, which will really only fit rear passengers in a pinch.
The brand says considerable time was also spent on the top mechanism, which it dubbed the "Silent Ballet." Eventually, Rolls opted for this approach after initially considering a hard folding roof. Ultimately, a cloth roof was used for a singular and very strange reason – designers like the sound and "romance" of listening to raindrops hitting the canvas roof. Still, great effort went into making sure the cabin was near silent, thanks to various acoustic composites and fabrics.
This isn't just marketing talk – if you’ve ever sat in or driven one, you’ll know – the Dawn is shockingly quiet thanks to its overengineered roof. There really isn't another word that describes the Dawn’s roof. Engineers are said to have spent months working on the way the roof interacts with the car, the passengers, and the air around it.
Rolls-Royce is known for its suspension, and the Dawn was to be no exception. The brand tells the story of an American journalist driving the car through an earthquake. Apparently, the quake registered a 3.6 on the Richter scale, which was followed by a 2.7 aftershock. As the story goes, the journalist only realized that they drove through an earthquake when they read about it the next morning.
It's hard to say what's next for the convertible Rolls-Royce. The brand's finances are certainly strong enough to follow the Dawn with another standalone drophead model. In all likelihood, it'll be electrified to some degree. Rolls has made a great many commitments surrounding electrification, and its first-ever all-electric model, the Spectre, is on its way to production. A totally silent, drophead Rolls-Royce would certainly be something special.