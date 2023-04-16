You'll Never Guess How Much This Rolls-Royce Cullinan Costs, Is It the One for You?

When future motoring journalists talk about the history of Rolls-Royce, they will inevitably dedicate an entire chapter to the Cullinan. Like it or not, it is one essential product for the British luxury brand that operates under the BMW Group's umbrella, as it is their first-ever SUV.
Fueled by the entire high-riding vehicle boom, the company based in Goodwood decided it was time to take a swing at the top end of the segment with such a product last decade. The unveiling took place at the posh Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, five years ago. Production commenced in 2018 at the Goodwood plant in England.
Sitting alongside the Ghost and Phantom luxury sedans meant it had to be highly luxurious, not to mention instantly recognizable as a Rolls. Some say it is the most extravagant SUV that money can buy today, whereas others are probably fans of the Volkswagen Touareg-based Bentley Bentayga. The Cullinan has many things in common with its four-door siblings, and it is a true Rolls-Royce at heart, as it uses the 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12.
Everyone knows that you shouldn't ask how fast something that bears the signature of Rolls-Royce is, but just for kicks, we'll remind you that it needs a little over 5 seconds to deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint. Not bad for something that was built with an emphasis on luxury and a magic carpet like-driving feel, is it? The top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph), the spec sheet reveals, and it boasts 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque without any outside intervention.
A favorite toy for the jet set since its beginnings, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is slowly replacing the Range Rover in some of the most expensive garages. With so many of them cruising the roads worldwide, it's no wonder some were modified. Be it the occasional new set of wheels or complete widebody conversions with reupholstered interiors, name it, and it has been done. The same goes for the occasional power boost because no matter how quick a ride is, there will always be those who think it needs more oomph. Thus, over the last five years, we've seen tons of tuned Cullinans, and that list has now grown to include yet another one.
That would be the ballistic protection, which, complete with the longer wheelbase, turns it into an extremely expensive ride. More on the pricing in just a few moments, as first, we have to tell you about the VR6 armoring level. That may not mean much to you and I, but a professional would stress the fact that it is capable of withstanding rounds fired by an assault rifle, like the AK-47, and survive lateral blasts from 72 lbs (33 kg) of TNT at a distance of just under 40 feet (12 meters). The ballistic protection includes the armored roof, floor, and glass, complete with the one in the partition wall, apparently. This work required reinforcing the suspension, and for extra peace of mind, it has a fire suppression system and other bits and bobs.
A brand new car with 217 miles (350 km) under its belt, this stretched, and armored Cullinan is for sale. Hollmann was charged with finding it a new home, and in the ad posted here, they state that it is the Black Badge variant, meaning even more goodies and an upgraded powertrain, with 592 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. How much do you think they are charging for it? More than you can afford, pal, to quote the original F&F movie. Are you sitting down? The asking price is €1,495,000 or $1,629,760 at today's exchange rates. That is roughly four times the cost of a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the United States, which retails from just under $400,000. But hey, while the stock Cullinan cannot take a bullet for you without serious consequences, this one can, so it is probably worth more than that to the right buyer.
Yep, we're talking about the copy pictured in the gallery above, which may look like the usual run-of-the-mill luxury SUV until you take a closer look at it. For one, it is much longer than stock. An extra 350 mm (13.8 in) was added between the axles for improved backseat legroom. It has a partition wall separating the driver from those sitting at the rear, complete with a widescreen TV, picnic tables, lounge seats with massaging function, starlight headliner, and many other features, some added during the assembly process at the Goodwood facility, others part of the aftermarket world. But do you know what else was added to it post-production? You probably cannot tell until seeing the partially opened side windows.
