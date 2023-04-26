Custom All-Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan Adventurer Mixes Forgiato 'Steelies' With Nitto ATs

The notoriously outrageous Burbank, California-based West Coast Customs outlet has found yet another way to properly stand out in the increasingly crowded space of personalized Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUVs.
Well, well, what do you know – the WCC atmosphere strikes again with a posh British high rider. Soon after, we saw a Superman-like (note the potentially kitschy emblem on the chromed waterfall grille!) Rolls-Royce Cullinan trying to see if two negatives cancel each other out and make for a positive statement; now, the aftermarket venue is back with yet another (interesting) ultra-luxury super-SUV.
And fans of the V12-powered coach door high rider need all the help they can get to combat the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, or Lambo Urus foes, especially since more threats are looming on the horizon, including the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and the mind-numbingly ugly 738-horsepower BMW XM Label Red. Oh, wait, Rolls and BMW are part of the same group, so we can't gossip about one without the other. But whoever said the Cullinan was beauty pageant material probably never saw one up close and personal.
Anyway, we are not here to decide if Rolls-Royce makes beautiful cars and SUVs or not – beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to hold a grudge against anyone running amok crying their undying outrage at the sight of a Cullinan or thinking this is the perfect ride to stand out in any ritzy crowd. Instead, we are here because – even in a sea of custom Rolls creations – true aftermarket experts still find a way to attract our attention. Subtly, on this occasion, which is quite the statement since we are talking about a modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
For starters, the all-black treatment – called 'murdered-out' in America, is nothing new. But the way it was achieved is nothing short of genius level because the black atmosphere of the body is doubled with matching dark and menacing 'steelies' from Forgiato Designs. They kind of look like Cactus Jacks, but they're not and do not ask us how on Earth the brakes will get some much-needed air to cool down after working hard to stop the behemoth.
Instead, do try and guess where this Rolls-Royce Cullinan is going if the Forgis got wrapped in a chunky set of Nitto Tire Ridge Grappler all-terrain tires that are said to provide "a quiet and comfortable ride with off-road performance capabilities" thanks in most part to their "revolutionary dynamic hybrid tread pattern!" Too bad the tuning company is not providing any specific details about the build project or at least a quick video reel featuring the all-black Cullinan attacking some (Moab or Baja California) trails…
