Tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan Stays Classy, Proves Two Negatives Cancel Each Other

Due to most of its projects stepping over the OTT line, classy is a word that has yet to be discovered by Mansory. West Coast Customs is also not known for its stylish builds, but the two companies have made the impossible possible with the pictured Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Despite sporting a wide body kit made by Mansory and installed by West Coast Customs, the British luxury SUV looks elegant. It has fender flares, a discreet apron with side blades, several front bumper add-ons, and side skirt attachments. The diffuser is on the beefed-up side, and instead of two, it has four exhaust tips at the rear.
Wrapped in Pirelli tires, the multi-spoke wheels still bear the Rolls-Royce center caps. There is no chrome-delete package here, and the shiny accents suit the burgundy exterior of the vehicle like a charm. Extra tinted windows, by the looks of it, are part of the makeover, and overall, this is one pretty proposal – until you see the front grille attachment. This is where it has a Superman logo that looks very kitschy, but hey, at least it is the only bold add-on of this Cullinan.
A glimpse inside would have been interesting, but since West Coast Customs hasn't released any interior images at the time of writing, we can assume that it is stock. And that's okay because this is still a Rolls-Royce, so it features many luxury gimmicks that make it insanely expensive, with an MSRP of nearly $400,000 in the United States. By comparison, one can buy two brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUVs and a Benz GLE for the equivalent of a standard Cullinan.
There is no word on power either, yet despite its luxury nature, the British brand's high-riding vehicle is very quick. The naught to sixty-two miles an hour (0 to 100 kph) acceleration is dealt with in just over five seconds, and top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph). As for the engine, you are looking at a 6.75-liter V12, assisted by two turbos. The output stands at 562 horsepower (570 ps/419 kW), and it has no less than 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque available at a hard push of the right pedal.
A plethora of tuners can massage the Cullinan's V12 to make it punchier, and that list includes Mansory too, whose 'Linea D'Oro One of One’ that we covered earlier this year had more power than stock. 601 hp (610 ps/449 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque are available on tap, with the tuner claiming that it needs five seconds dead to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest. The top speed stands at 174 mph (280 kph) in this tuned example.
