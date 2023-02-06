Widebody Tesla ‘Model F’ Is Subtly Linked to Fractal and Twitch’s Justin Kan

Just in case you have been living under an Internet live-streaming boulder – just like I am, currently – let me tell you that Justin Kan is a massively important figure in the space.
Born in 1983, so an integral part of the rise of the world wide web generation, the Seattle-born entrepreneur and investor is the successful co-founder of the live video platforms Justin.tv and Twitch, of the mobile social video application Socialcam, of a law-tech company (he also served as CEO there), an advisor for Theta, and the originator of Fractal.is – among many others. I think I forgot to mention a few of them, but by now I am pretty sure everyone has a clearer picture of his life hacks and business interests.
Naturally, he is also (or was) involved with other techy stuff – like the Exec service, the Y Combinator technology startup accelerator, the defunct Atrium, or his YouTube vlogger duties with an NFT component. Speaking of non-fungible tokens, his latest big endeavor has to do with Fractal.is, which opened on December 2021 as an NFT marketplace directly aimed at game companies and with a secondary interest in peer-to-peer trading. And let me tell you that his business is booming, as Fractal raised $35 million last year alone.
Now, what can anyone do with that kind of money, huh? Well, since we are here talking about a car in the same sentence as Twitch and Justin Kan, it is pretty darn clear that he used some of that cool internet-based wealth to draw attention to his latest business idea to automotive enthusiasts, as well. And for that, he also enlisted the help of the good folks over at the gloriously outrageous West Coast Customs, who have done it again – putting on wheels based on the client's vision, no matter how outrageous.
Frankly, at least on this occasion, I reckon there will be a lot fewer car enthusiasts starting to run amok crying their outrage at the sight of this creation than with many other previous custom instances. This is because Justin Kan now strikes me as a subtle guy who does not want to stand out in the crowd for the wrong reasons – just feed them enough gossip subjects to keep them occupied while he goes about his live internet stream and NFT business making even more millions along the journey.
Still, this Model 3 is striking enough. Now redubbed as the new “Model F” (from Fractal), it rides lowered on a unique widebody kit created by WCC to go along nicely with the Satin Black matte wrap/paint job and fuchsia accents splashed quite calmly and elegantly all around the body – including on the dual-tone aftermarket wheels.
