1949 Mercury of Many Fitting Names Comes With a Praise, But Also a Warning

Custom Mercurys from a time the brand was still around and enjoying its glory days we’ve seen before, so we were not expecting all that much when we first stumbled upon this here 1949 example. But then we dove deeper into it, oh boy!
What you’re looking at is a beautifully-sculpted amalgamation of parts and materials, all fittingly hidden under eye-popping Sunrise Pearl paint, adorned from place to place with gold leafing and custom pin striping.
The yellow that shines so brightly in the Sun is not match though for the polished bits and pieces on the windows surrounds, fenders, and 20-inch wheels with no less than 150 spokes each - a waste, it seems, given how only the ones at the front are visible.
But it’s not the paint, the large body panels, the chop of the windshield, or the many-spoke wheels alone that make this Mercury what it is. In fact, it’s the attention to details that can be seen throughout – and you check the gallery to see what we mean.
But the thing can seem a little confusing as well, as the Mercury seems to come with several potential names. The license plate at the rear reads Devious, but on the inside, carved into the dashboard and elsewhere, an inscription reads Nasty ’49.
Pop the pancaked hood and you’ll be treated to the sight of a Chevrolet big block engine rated at 540 hp. On it, another name is engraved or, to be fair, a Praise D’Low’Rd inscription meant as a tribute to all things lowered.
You can choose any of the three monikers for this 33,000-mile (53,100 km) ride, and they’ll all fit like a glove.
What may not sit well with everyone is the warning the Mercury, put together by West Coast Customs, comes with. The seller who listed it for sale during the Mecum Las Vegas auction this Saturday says the thing “carries a VIN/tag that was applied in a non-traditional manner,” and that could mean that in some states a state inspection and new VIN issue could be required.
The yellow that shines so brightly in the Sun is not match though for the polished bits and pieces on the windows surrounds, fenders, and 20-inch wheels with no less than 150 spokes each - a waste, it seems, given how only the ones at the front are visible.
But it’s not the paint, the large body panels, the chop of the windshield, or the many-spoke wheels alone that make this Mercury what it is. In fact, it’s the attention to details that can be seen throughout – and you check the gallery to see what we mean.
But the thing can seem a little confusing as well, as the Mercury seems to come with several potential names. The license plate at the rear reads Devious, but on the inside, carved into the dashboard and elsewhere, an inscription reads Nasty ’49.
Pop the pancaked hood and you’ll be treated to the sight of a Chevrolet big block engine rated at 540 hp. On it, another name is engraved or, to be fair, a Praise D’Low’Rd inscription meant as a tribute to all things lowered.
You can choose any of the three monikers for this 33,000-mile (53,100 km) ride, and they’ll all fit like a glove.
What may not sit well with everyone is the warning the Mercury, put together by West Coast Customs, comes with. The seller who listed it for sale during the Mecum Las Vegas auction this Saturday says the thing “carries a VIN/tag that was applied in a non-traditional manner,” and that could mean that in some states a state inspection and new VIN issue could be required.