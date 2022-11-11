Ben Simmons Subtly Matches His Hummer EV When Pulling Up at Brooklyn Nets Game

Ben Simmons is notably an exotic cars fan. But now he left his Ferraris and Lambos in the garage, switching for a Hummer EV instead when arriving at a Brooklyn Nets game.
The former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has just driven one of his latest additions to his garage, a Hummer EV. This isn't the first time the NBA star shared a picture of this powerful EV beast, but it is the first time we get a good look at it.
He first hinted at having purchased one in late September, where he shared a black and white picture of the steering wheel, which showed the logo of the GMC pickup truck.
Now, as he headed to the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks, he arrived at the wheel of the same ride.
The 26-year-old NBA star subtly matched the vehicle, which seems to come in Sand Dune paint, which is a light beige shade, for the body panels and black for the pillars and the roof. And Simmons wore a beige jacket to be just as stylish as the EV off-roader.
The only current version available is the Edition 1, which was released in the fall of 2021, with two more trims to come in the future.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 is powered by three electric motors, which put out impressive numbers: 1,000 horsepower and a huge amount of torque, 11,500 lb-ft (15,500 Nm), sent to all wheels.
GMC says the Hummer EV can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in approximately 3 seconds. It also comes with a range of up to 329 mi (529 km) on a full charge.
Ben Simmons is also the proud owner of a few exotics, as mentioned previously. He seems to be a big fan of Ferrari, with a 488 Spider and a 488 Pista in his garage. He also hinted this year that he will be adding a new model to his collection, but didn't reveal which one he eventually went for.
But despite his love for the Maranello brand, he also owns one from the competition, a Lamborghini Urus, plus a Porsche 918 Spyder. But the Hummer EV is the first one that comes in a different body style, while still being stunning to look at.
