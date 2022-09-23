Ben Simmons May Love Exotics, But Hints at Having Gotten a Hummer EV

Some famous people usually like to go for the same type of car to fill their garages, and so far, former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons seemed to only go for exotics. But his latest post seems to suggest he also has a Hummer EV.
Ben Simmons seems to be a big fan of exotics, owning a couple of Ferraris, with a 488 Spider and a 488 Pista already in his garage. Not long ago, he hinted at a future new addition from the Maranello brand. So far, it’s unclear which model he went for.
But, besides a possible new Ferrari, it looks like the Brooklyn Nets star might’ve gone for a Hummer EV as well. In a new shot shared on his Instagram Stories on September 22, the 26-year-old NBA player shared a photo in black and white, shot from behind the wheel of a Hummer EV. It’s unclear whether he bought or rented it, but it does make a big change from his regular Ferraris and other supercars.
The Hummer EV is available as a pickup and an SUV, although it's unclear which one Simmons hopped in. The more powerful option is the pickup. The first version available on the market was called Edition 1, released in the fall of 2021. GMC also announced two more trims, the EV3X, 2X, and EV2, which will be available starting late 2022, spring 2023, and 2024, respectively.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 is powered by three electric motors, delivering up to 1,000 horsepower and an immense amount of torque, 11,500 lb-ft (15,500 Nm), sent to all wheels. The brand claims the pickup could go from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in approximately 3 seconds, with a range of up to 329 miles (529 km) on a full charge.
When it comes to the SUV, it has up to 830 horsepower with the same amount of torque, 11,500 lb-ft (15,500 Nm), and an estimated range of 300 mi (483 km).
Given how much he loves fast cars (he also owns a Lamborghini Urus and a Porsche 918 Spyder), the Hummer EV does come in a completely different body style, but it’s also powerful and fast.
