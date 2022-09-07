Tech YouTuber Revisits Hummer EV for Driving Review, Compares It to a Gaming Phone

One year and a month ago, Marques Brownlee, who most people know as MKBHD, was among the first people not working for GM who got to check out the GMC Hummer EV's only two working prototypes. At the time, he was impressed with some aspects, but did not get to drive it. Now, he has gotten to live with a Hummer EV for a week, and he has a fresh set of impressions.
As you can imagine, some things have not changed since his initial review, and most of those things refer to decisions that were made before these prototypes were close to being built. The Hummer EV comes with numerous absurdities, such as a 9,000 lb (ca. 4,082 kg) overall weight, which is – as Marques pointed out – too high for the vehicle to be driven on certain roads within his neighborhood.
Moreover, the Hummer EV also comes with three windshield wipers, which had to be done because of the width of the glass, but also because of its height. It may be something that most might be willing to move past, though.
Unlike the prototype that was reviewed on his main channel, Marques found a set of speakers, complete with controls, Bluetooth, AUX, and USB interface in the tailgate, but he managed to refrain from being a full-on-tech-reviewer with the find. The tailgate-integrated sound system will be louder than your phone and more convenient than carrying a Bluetooth speaker.
After driving it around for a while, Marques noted that tire noise will always be a part of a Hummer EV driver's life. The other absurd part of the Hummer EV – and “absurd” was used by Marques several times in his review – is that it is “horrifyingly fast” for a 9000-lb. (ca. 4,082 kg) vehicle. The famous reviewer launched a dedicated channel just to talk about cars, so we expect to see more of this in the future.
Watching his review, we cannot help but notice the fact that it takes two steps to get in the vehicle, which may become unpleasant quickly. People with mobility problems in their hips might not be too happy to climb into the backseat, as climbing is involved. But we hope that its potential customers will take their personal lives and plans into account before ordering such a large vehicle.
Moreover, the Hummer EV also comes with three windshield wipers, which had to be done because of the width of the glass, but also because of its height. It may be something that most might be willing to move past, though.
Unlike the prototype that was reviewed on his main channel, Marques found a set of speakers, complete with controls, Bluetooth, AUX, and USB interface in the tailgate, but he managed to refrain from being a full-on-tech-reviewer with the find. The tailgate-integrated sound system will be louder than your phone and more convenient than carrying a Bluetooth speaker.
After driving it around for a while, Marques noted that tire noise will always be a part of a Hummer EV driver's life. The other absurd part of the Hummer EV – and “absurd” was used by Marques several times in his review – is that it is “horrifyingly fast” for a 9000-lb. (ca. 4,082 kg) vehicle. The famous reviewer launched a dedicated channel just to talk about cars, so we expect to see more of this in the future.
Watching his review, we cannot help but notice the fact that it takes two steps to get in the vehicle, which may become unpleasant quickly. People with mobility problems in their hips might not be too happy to climb into the backseat, as climbing is involved. But we hope that its potential customers will take their personal lives and plans into account before ordering such a large vehicle.