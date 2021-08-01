Legendary Tech Reviewer Gets Fascinated by the Only Two Working GMC Hummer EVs

Marques Keith Brownlee (aka MKBHD) is a widely respected technology-focused reviewer and YouTube personality, with some going as far as to consider him the patriarch of technology reviews on Google’s platform. So, when he decided to check out the GMC Hummer EVs in person, he immediately grabbed our attention.
By the way, one might notice an interesting aspect. MKBHD is well known for his Tesla passion and of course he’s already given his first impressions of the company’s Cybertruck. But then he recently took some time to get to know the Blue Oval’s alternative – the battery-packed Ford F-150 Lightning. So, it was only logical for him to also get to know the last member of a possible new automotive Holy Trinity – or the members since GMC has a couple of Hummer EVs in tow.
As always, there are interesting things to get uncovered by MKBHD, even though one would assume it’s not the first time we have seen or heard about the pair. For starters, according to Brownlee, the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and SUV that were brought over to his studio are apparently the only two functioning examples.
Or at least, the sole pair that’s finished, since we’ve also seen a pickup truck prototype with missing parts – and it’s hard to imagine that GM would strip down the unit for trials and then get it back assembled for promotional purposes. But then again, who knows, we’ve seen stranger things.
Anyways, as far as MKBHD is concerned, one of the first things he’s fascinated about is the weight of the truck – especially when compared to the performance credentials. Then he also noticed the trio of windshield wipers, the (slowly) powered frunk hood, or the multi-colored front lights. The latter is his favorite aspect of the duo, but he also acknowledges that many people might be more interested in the “small truck stuff.”
See what he means by that from the 4:20 mark and then you can check out his opinion about the convertible part, the available storage, or the rear spare-tire backup camera, as well as the Easter Eggs from the 5:26 mark. And don’t go away just yet because from 7:15 we also hear that GMC is probably so proud about this nameplate that Marques has counted no less than 32 different Hummer EV logos on just one vehicle...
