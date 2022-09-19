A$AP Rocky Drives Yellow Hummer EV, Already Fitted With Forgiatos

The era of electric cars is here, and celebrities are also jumping on this train, whether it’s Teslas or Porsche Taycans. In A$AP Rocky’s case, it is a brand-new Hummer EV, which he already customized with Forgiatos and a new paint job.
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, just became a father for the first time this year, as he welcomed a son with his partner, Rihanna, in May. Now he'll need more space in his cars, so one of the latest purchases was a Hummer EV pickup truck.
In a new set of pictures posted by @cars.of.ny, we see that the rapper went all in for his new ride, with a new paint job, sporting a bright yellow exterior and black, aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The wheel company also re-shared the photographs on its official Instagram account and the result is not bad at all.
The Hummer EV is available as a pickup and an SUV, and the rapper went for the former. The first one available on the market was called Edition 1, in the fall of 2021, and it seems that is what A$AP has. GMC also announced the EV3X, 2X, and EV2 trims, but those will be available starting late 2022, spring 2023, and 2024, respectively.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 is put in motion by three electric motors sending up to 1,000 horsepower and a huge amount of torque, 11,500 lb-ft (15,500 Nm) to all wheels. GMC claims the pickup could hit 60 mph (97 kph) in approximately 3 seconds, with a range of up to 329 miles (529 km) on a full charge. All of these come with a starting price of $112,595.
Along the years, besides the Hummer EV, A$AP was seen driving a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Huracan, Urus, and a Gallardo, a Lexus LS 500, a BMW 5 Series, a Cadillac Escalade, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Cullinan, a Mercedes-AMG CLA, and 1967 Ford Mustang.
In a new set of pictures posted by @cars.of.ny, we see that the rapper went all in for his new ride, with a new paint job, sporting a bright yellow exterior and black, aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The wheel company also re-shared the photographs on its official Instagram account and the result is not bad at all.
The Hummer EV is available as a pickup and an SUV, and the rapper went for the former. The first one available on the market was called Edition 1, in the fall of 2021, and it seems that is what A$AP has. GMC also announced the EV3X, 2X, and EV2 trims, but those will be available starting late 2022, spring 2023, and 2024, respectively.
The Hummer EV Edition 1 is put in motion by three electric motors sending up to 1,000 horsepower and a huge amount of torque, 11,500 lb-ft (15,500 Nm) to all wheels. GMC claims the pickup could hit 60 mph (97 kph) in approximately 3 seconds, with a range of up to 329 miles (529 km) on a full charge. All of these come with a starting price of $112,595.
Along the years, besides the Hummer EV, A$AP was seen driving a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Huracan, Urus, and a Gallardo, a Lexus LS 500, a BMW 5 Series, a Cadillac Escalade, a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Cullinan, a Mercedes-AMG CLA, and 1967 Ford Mustang.