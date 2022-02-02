Rihanna's Pregnancy Announcement Includes Vintage Rolex King Midas in 18k Yellow Gold

The internet is currently roaring after Rihanna announced her pregnancy in the most on-brand way. As she was out for a walk with her partner, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna casually flaunted her baby bump, adorned with jewelry, and casually wore a $40k vintage Rolex King Midas.
Rihanna may be keeping all her fans waiting for more music, but she has been busy building her empire with her Fenty company. And now, she has a bun in the oven. The “We Found Love” singer announced her first pregnancy while out for a stroll in Harlem, New York with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, on his real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers.
While RiRi is not one to flaunt her excessive fortune (she is a billionaire, by the way, with a net worth of approximately $1.7 billion), she wore a fuchsia Chanel coat, open wide enough to show her baby bump and jewelry hanging over it.
But, if you look close enough, you’ll notice that she is also wearing her vintage Rolex King Midas watch. The piece is customized by Bangkok-based fine jewelry designer Patcharavipa. Rolex named the piece “King Midas,” after the ancient Greek god who had a mystic touch that could turn anything into solid gold.
According to a sold-out listing on the company’s website, it describes the watch as an 18-karat yellow gold piece, made in 1970. The Midas series debuted in 1962, and the case design comes from legendary Swiss watch designer Gerald Genta. The watch’s design is made to resemble the famous Pantheon Temple from Athens, Greece. If you look at it horizontally, there’s a triangular temple roof and grooves that look like columns.
The original Midas pieces were produced in a limited edition and later added to Rolex’s Cellini line, launched in the 1970s. This custom piece has a retail price of around $42,000 and it's currently sold out.
This isn’t the first time Rihanna stepped out with the same watch, as you can see attached below, but it attracted more attention thanks to her pregnancy reveal. Congratulations to the happy couple!
