GMC Hummer EV Is Worthy of Its Name, the Battery Alone Weighs More Than a Compact Car

General Motors announced they have started deliveries of the GMC Hummer in Q4 2021, but only one truck was actually moved. That one most probably changed ownership within the company, because the EPA has yet to fully certify the mammoth EV. It won’t be long though, as revealed by a preliminary test document filed with EPA. The same document fills the dots on what we know about the GMC Hummer EV with interesting information.

13 photos