GMC Hummer EV Is Worthy of Its Name, the Battery Alone Weighs More Than a Compact Car

General Motors announced they have started deliveries of the GMC Hummer in Q4 2021, but only one truck was actually moved. That one most probably changed ownership within the company, because the EPA has yet to fully certify the mammoth EV. It won’t be long though, as revealed by a preliminary test document filed with EPA. The same document fills the dots on what we know about the GMC Hummer EV with interesting information.
The document pertains to the Edition 1 model of the electric truck, the only one available at launch, which boasts a whopping 212.7 kWh battery. This is almost double the usable capacity of rivals Ford F-150 Lightning (131 kWh) and Rivian R1T 129 kWh). It’s even bigger in fact, as the true gross capacity appears to be at 247 kWh, which means the usable capacity is at 86%. This is a little lower than the industry average of 90% and might have to do with GM trying to extend the battery's life since the heavyweight already puts a lot of strain on that.
GM claimed at launch that the GMC Hummer would travel 350 miles (563 km) on a single charge of its 200 kWh battery. According to the EPA filings, GM targets now a 329-mile (530 km) EPA combined range. This translates to 47 MPGe EPA combined, 33% less than Rivian R1T’s 70 MPGe rating. Even though less efficient, the GMC Hummer EV still betters Rivian and Ford when it comes to range, the latter being certified for 314 miles (505 km) and 300 miles (482 km), respectively.
More interesting than the above figures is how the GMC Hummer remains true to Hummer’s legacy. This is the top spot where it actually outweighs its iconic predecessor, which never exceeded 7,000 lb. (3,175 kg). Well, General Motors somehow managed to up that by 30% to 9,063 lb. (4,100 kg). The battery alone is almost as heavy as a compact car like the Toyota Corolla or the Hyundai Elantra – 2,923 lb. (1,325 kg) to be more precise.
According to GMC, this is the final certification test for Hummer’s 2022 model year. The sales start with Edition 1, priced from $110,295. Cheaper models will become available in the coming years, including a dual-motor base version in 2024.
