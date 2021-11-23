GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Deliveries Will Start in December

Those that were anxious to drive a Hummer that will not burn fossil fuels will be able to do so starting in December. According to GM, that’s when deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 will begin.
Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, confirmed that in a recent media call. According to the executive, it took only two years for the electric pickup truck to reach customers’ hands from its very inception. That makes the Hummer EV be the fastest program GM has ever conducted and the first to use Ultium batteries.
It is a pity that GM did not take more time to make the Hummer EV a more sensible vehicle. With a weight of 9,046 pounds (4,103 kilograms), it will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in only 3 seconds. GM has not disclosed braking distances for this electric monster, but we hope it is as little as the time it takes to move such mass to high speeds.
According to what GM told Automotive News, the Hummer EV Edition 1 will have a 329-mile (530-km) range and manage to tow 7,500 lb (3,402 kg). Edition 1 will be the most expensive one, starting at $112,595 (including shipping). In 2022 and 2023, more affordable versions of the electric pickup truck will arrive.
GM would have had 125,000 reservations for the Hummer EV Pickup so far, all of them made thanks to a fully-refundable $100 deposit. That’s similar to what Tesla is charging for pre-orders for the Cybertruck.
Coincidence or not, November 21 marked two years since Tesla presented its electric pickup truck. That’s the time GM took to develop its competitor. Despite much higher reservation numbers, Tesla still depends on manufacturing its 4680 cells to be able to produce the Cybertruck, and even its development is at an unknown stage. It could be the case that it would not be ready even if the new tabless cells were already available.
With such an enormous frontal area, massive weight, and a proposition that does not touch energy efficiency apart from the fact that electric motors are naturally more efficient, it will be interesting to see how GM will advertize this beast. Trying to appeal to climate change concerns may backfire spectacularly.
