GMC Hummer EV Coming to SEMA Next Week Rocking These Cool New Accessories

With the 2021 SEMA Show set to take place next week, November 2-5, in Las Vegas, GMC decided to give us a small taste of what they’re going to be exhibiting at their stand. Taking center stage will be a trio of Hummer EV models – a pre-production SUV, joined by a pair of pickups (one in production spec and the other rocking dozens of accessories).
Also on display will be the Chip Ganassi Racing Extreme-E electric race car, featuring styling inspired by the GMC Hummer EV.
As far as personalization options, Hummer EV buyers can choose select components in colors such as the sporty-looking Performance Red or in Tech Bronze, as seen on one of the show vehicle’s tow hooks, lunar map, hood decal, emblems and accessory wheels.
GMC designed nearly 200 aftermarket products for the new and fully electric Hummer, such as a 50-inch roof-mounted off-road light bar, bed-mounted vertical spare tire carrier, a battery-powered cooler, Roof-Top tent, Swing-out toolbox, a bed extender, a Sky Convertible top, rocker protector with integrated assist steps, custom storage tray set and logo mirror projection lights.
Many of these components were actually designed in parallel with the vehicles in order to get that tailor-made fitment everyone appreciates when it comes to this sort of thing. One example would be the off-road light bar, featuring a curved profile to match the contour of the roof, while the mounting stanchions share the same design language as the vehicle. Also, the design of the new external spare tire carrier for the Hummer EV pickup mirrors the design language too.
“We knew from the outset that the strong character of the HUMMER EV would inspire a high degree of personalization from owners,” said Humberto Ortiz, lead designer for performance accessories. “The accessories developed for GMC Hummer EVs are inspired by its extreme performance capabilities. The accessories’ design and functionality integration make them extensions of the vehicles themselves.”
The first production models for the GMC Hummer EV pickup are expected to arrive by the end of the year, with SUV availability planned for 2023.
