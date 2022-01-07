GM Sold a Couple Dozen EVs Last Month, and This Is What Elon Musk Had to Say About It

General Motors may be a little late to the electric vehicle party, but they do have some competitive products in their lineup and others in the pipeline.
What’s more interesting is that the RenCen brand believes it can catch Tesla by mid-decade, which is a very enthusiastic thought, to say the least, especially when looking at their last quarter’s zero-emission car sales.
In Q4, 2021, GM managed to part ways with 26 EVs, including one GMC Hummer EV, and 25 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models. Naturally, that kind of news couldn’t have been missed by the Tesla fanbase, with one such account tweeting the news and looking to get a response from Elon Musk, and they did. The big man behind Tesla said “room to improve…” upon hearing how many battery-electric vehicles GM sold last decade.
But why did they only sell 26 such models, a huge drop over the 6,701 EVs that they shifted in the previous time period? Well, they were forced to pause the production of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV due to a recall, and the GMC Hummer EV could not help them either, as assembly of this vehicle just kicked off recently. We’re not taking their side, but the future looks promising for GM, especially with the new Hummer, and all-quiet Silverado that recently debuted at CES.
Built from the ground up, and looking different than the 2022 Silverado, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, in the crew cab configuration, when it arrives in the market in the first half of 2023. It is estimated to have a range in excess of 400 miles (644 km) on a full charge, boasting 510 hp and 615 lb-ft (834 Nm), and up to 664 hp and 780+ lb-ft (1,058+ Nm) in the RST coming in fall, 2023. The towing capacity is rated at 8,000 lbs (3,629 kg), but with an optional package, it will increase to 20,000 lbs (9,072 kg).
Room to improve …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2022