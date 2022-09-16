GMC Hummer EV Truck Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s Single-Player Campaign

Fans of Activision’s popular Call of Duty video game franchise can now sample the GMC Hummer EV pickup this fall, as a playable vehicle within the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The battery-electric truck will also make an appearance in Modern Warfare II’s single-player campaign.
With as much as 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft (15,500 Nm) of torque on tap, the Hummer EV can rocket to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3 seconds. It also offers 13 inches (33 cm) of suspension travel, which means it should be pretty good at transporting a team of highly trained soldiers across various terrains.
“The GMC Hummer EV pickup is truly the world’s first all-electric supertruck. Now, it is entering the gaming world where it will define a new chapter of capability and bring players together across the globe,” said Duncan Aldred, VP of global Buick and GMC. “Bringing the supertruck into Call of Duty will allow players to elevate their experience and provide a new way to play, powered by a nearly quiet and fast-accelerating EV.”
Players will be able to take full advantage of the Hummer EV’s off-road capability across a massive map, featuring a wide range of terrains and conditions. The vehicle is said to be just as capable on the trails of Moab in real life as it is navigating the large “play space” of Warzone 2.0.
“We’re excited to bring the GMC Hummer EV pickup into the fold for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,” said Activision exec William Gahagan. “There’s nothing like driving across Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in an all-electric, 1,000 horsepower supertruck. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on it this fall.”
While we don’t have an exact release date for Warzone 2.0 (except for “this fall”), we can tell you that Modern Warfare II is scheduled to come out next month, on October 28.
“The GMC Hummer EV pickup is truly the world’s first all-electric supertruck. Now, it is entering the gaming world where it will define a new chapter of capability and bring players together across the globe,” said Duncan Aldred, VP of global Buick and GMC. “Bringing the supertruck into Call of Duty will allow players to elevate their experience and provide a new way to play, powered by a nearly quiet and fast-accelerating EV.”
Players will be able to take full advantage of the Hummer EV’s off-road capability across a massive map, featuring a wide range of terrains and conditions. The vehicle is said to be just as capable on the trails of Moab in real life as it is navigating the large “play space” of Warzone 2.0.
“We’re excited to bring the GMC Hummer EV pickup into the fold for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,” said Activision exec William Gahagan. “There’s nothing like driving across Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in an all-electric, 1,000 horsepower supertruck. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on it this fall.”
While we don’t have an exact release date for Warzone 2.0 (except for “this fall”), we can tell you that Modern Warfare II is scheduled to come out next month, on October 28.