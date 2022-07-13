Ben Simmons’ Porsche 918 Spyder Is So Dark It Could Fit in Gotham

NBA star Ben Simmons’s gorgeous black Porsche 918 Spyder has just made a new appearance on his social media account. And it’s so dark that it could very well fit into Gotham and no one would bat an eye.
Former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was traded last year in a multi-million-dollar deal to the Brooklyn Nets after being sidelined for half the season. Unfortunately, he couldn’t give his all when he was ready to get back on the court because the star guard suffered a back injury, therefore ending his season. Simmons is currently recovering from his surgery and is on track to return to play for the Nets next season. But, until then, he gets to enjoy his free time with his cars.
His latest Instagram post includes a glimpse of his gorgeous Porsche 918 Spyder. The beautiful hypercar comes with a pitch-black scheme inside and out, that could make it the perfect ride for Batman or any rich citizen of Gotham.
He seems to have collaborated with Champion Motoring for the project, as the vehicle sports the personalized dealer license plate. The official Instagram account of the dealership has just re-shared Simmons' picture on its Instagram Stories, calling the sports car the “Batmobile.”
The Porsche 918 Spyder was a limited-edition run between 2013 and 2015, with a production of 918 units. The plug-in hybrid is put in motion by a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine which works alongside two electric motors, delivering a total output of 875 horsepower (887 ps) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm).
Porsche claimed the car can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 214 mph (345 kph).
Besides this gorgeous Porsche, Simmons’ garage hosts two Ferraris, a 488 Spider and a 488 Pista, and has recently hinted at a future new addition from the Maranello brand. But, until then, he gets to enjoy his Dark Knight-worthy hypercar.
