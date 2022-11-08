1939 GMC Is Hotter Than Flames, More Party Wagon Than Fire Truck

1939 GMC Custom Fire Truck. These are the words used by auction house Mecum to describe perhaps the most insane machine it’s sending under the hammer in Las Vegas at the end of the week. Granted, it’s hotter than the flames it was originally supposed to fight, but more of a party wagon if you ask us.
It’s hard to comprehend what this thing was before Colorado-based Nick McDonald Auto got its hands on it and decided to modify it. There might just be some remnant of a 1939 GMC fire truck in there, but given how more than 85 percent of the thing’s body is new metal, who knows?
The truck is designed to stick out in any crowd thanks to the large, red, sweeping body panels (just look at that rear, for instance) that in places seem to fuse the truck to the ground, thanks to the lowering of the air ride suspension.
The frame that holds the body, which looks incredible from all sides, but especially from the front, is custom as well, and it also supports a Cummings engine 5.9-liter in displacement whose specs were not disclosed. Yes, the thing moves, but it’s probably a tough one to drive.
The engine spins American Force wheels sized 24 inches at the front and 26 inches at the rear, while stopping power is ensured by Wilwood hardware.
We said this is more of a party wagon than a fire truck. Just look at the interior, and you’ll see why: no specialized gear, no axes, no hoses. Just large patches of Camel leather and Alcantara, a JL audio stereo system, and a general feeling of wellness and luxury.
The 1939 GMC custom fire truck is listed as one of the stars of the auction taking place at the end of this week, and it’s going with an undisclosed reserve.
