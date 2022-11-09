1954 Buick Century Jaded Took Seven Years and Many Shops to Make, Shines in Any Driveway

In the world of classic cars changing hands in the modern world of for some other reason coming into the spotlight, the name Buick Century does not come up all that often. But we don’t mind that the slightest, if when it does come up, it comes up like this.
Nicknamed Jaded, the car you’re looking at was once a stock a 1954 Buick Century. That would be the first year of the second generation, with the model being made by Buick, intermittently, from 1936 to 2005.
It no longer looks as it did back in the day, having been modified over the course of seven years by several shops: Church Rods and Relics, Don's Custom Upholstery, Cambra Speed, and Brady Sheet Metal, among others. And it’s for sale, during the Mecum auction taking place at the end of the week over in Las Vegas.
The car comes in two-tone Green Glasurit (the work of Church Rods), wrapped over a Don's Custom interior made to match the outside hues. It’s inside where we find a custom dash, door panels and steering wheel, but also, as a modern touch, a JBL sound system, carefully hidden from sight.
Under the beautifully sculpted and cared-for body, the Century hides a Cambra Speed custom frame. The same crew handled the fitting of the exhaust and some of the elements of the suspension.
The hood of the Buick hides a Chevrolet 383ci crate engine, tied to an automatic transmission and spitting out an undisclosed number of horses. They are all sent to the road by means of Evod wheels sized 19 and 20 inches, while stopping power comes from Wilwood hardware.
The 1954 Buick Century Jaded, with only delivery miles on the clock, seems to be going under the hammer with an undisclosed reserve, and we’ll come back on the story once we learn how much it managed to sell for.
