1965 Chevrolet El Camino Has Lexus Luxury, But That’s Not Why It’s So Spectacular

The Chevrolet El Camino is one of those cars that will probably forever be around. Produced just for a short time starting with the mid-1960s and pulled because Americans were not all that crazy about local utes, the El Camino actually never went away, and it has a sort of cult following that always manages to bring it back in the spotlight.
This time, the moniker is back thanks to a customized 1965 example going under the Mecum hammer in Las Vegas later this week. The second-gen is visually stunning, and even if it goes under the hammer with an undisclosed reserve, it’ll probably meet it.
The body is wrapped in two-tone champagne and Scarlet Red, highlighted by a Lime Green pinstripe. Inside, tan leather is the name of the game, spread including on some 2014 Lexus entrails, which come in the form of the luxury seats fitted inside.
The luxury touches inside (carpet on the floor, wood dash, leather, and Dakota Digital gauges) work amazing together, but they’re not necessarily the only elements that make this ride spectacular.
Under the hood, the El Camino hides a shiny 5.7-liter LS1, enhanced with a Lingenfelter camshaft and running a 4L60E transmission. We’re not provided with the specs for the powertrain, but we do know the engine spins offset Boyd Coddington Smoothie wheels wrapped in Firehawk tires, while braking power is ensured by Baer hardware on all four wheels.
The bed, the defining feature of any El Camino, was not left to chance either. It sports LED lights, the floor is made of wood, and it hides under a power aluminum cover.
Modernized with a custom stereo system with six speakers and amplifier, the Chevy was completed back in 2016. We’re not given any info on mileage (odometer seems to show just 27 miles/43 km) or number of owners so far, but the images we have of it show a very well-cared-for machine.
