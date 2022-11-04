1-of-1 1978 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Has El Camino Vibes With Pickup Bed at the Rear

Although still on the market and a force to be reckoned with in its segment, Cadillac, just like many other carmakers out there, seems to have outlived its glory years. For many of the brand’s fans, those would be the 1950s and 1960s, decades when nameplates like the Eldorado were born.
This moniker was around for twelve generations spanning for exactly half a century, and even if it’s no longer being assembled today, it still manages to capture the attention of collectors everywhere, especially when talking about the examples that have something unique to it.
And the Eldorado doesn’t get more unique than this Biarritz convertible modified by Caribou Motor Company into a sort of ute-like contraption with a bed at the rear, sending El Camino vibes into the air.
There are many custom bits on this thing, but that rear conversion is the most spectacular. The added bits are made in fiberglass, it lacks the extension panels and trunk hood, and features a bed with chrome slats hiding a spare tire compartment.
Wrapped in white all over and sporting a white vinyl roof, the car hides under its body a Fleetwood interior in white and red leather with velour inserts. Air conditioning, a factory clock, and a radio with an 8-track player are on deck.
Under the long hood there’s a 425ci engine tied to an automatic transmission. The engine spins aluminum wheels, and it has done so for just 3,700 miles (almost 6,000 km).
We found this unique and very special Eldorado on the lot of cars Mecum is sending under the hammer next week in Las Vegas, Nevada. It sells complete with a second set of wheels (steel ones with white hubcaps), and with an undisclosed reserve, after being in the possession of just two owners during its entire life.
