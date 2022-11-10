Cummins-Powered 1950 Chevy Shows Flatbeds Can Be Sexy Too

There are so many car lovers in the world today that almost every kind of two-wheeled contraption ever made has its groups of followers. Even flatbeds, the kind of machines humans invented solely for utilitarian purposes.
Around for pretty much just as long as the idea of an automobile, flatbeds are still in use today. But when we said group of followers, in this case, we didn’t mean those who use them for day-to-day operations, but the ones willing to spend fortunes to customize them or spend fortunes to buy a customized flatbed once it becomes available.
We found exactly such a contraption on the long list of cars and trucks auction house Mecum is selling at the end of the week in Las Vegas.
We’re talking about what was once a regular 1950 Chevrolet flatbed. An unspecified crew got hold of it and got to work, transforming it in a contraption just as sexy in some respects as any other worthwhile custom out there.
Wrapped mostly in cherry red, the truck shows plenty of shine and chrome up front, and a seven-window cabin further back, protected from the elements by a roof supplied by a 1948 Suburban.
Under the cabin, a 1995 Cummins turbo diesel engine is located, tied to an automatic transmission and breathing out a three-inch exhaust system. The engine pulls behind it not only the cabin, but also a 1984 Chevrolet one-ton crew cab frame lengthened by 24 inches. The entire build rests on an air-ride suspension system.
For true flatbed lovers, beauty is reserved not only for the exterior, but for the interior as well. There, we get leather, heated seats with lumbar support (four of them), air conditioning, and electronic cruise control.
We’re not told for how many miles the Chevy flatbed spun its 16-inch alloy wheels since it was made. The truck is selling with an undisclosed reserve on Saturday, November 12.
We found exactly such a contraption on the long list of cars and trucks auction house Mecum is selling at the end of the week in Las Vegas.
We’re talking about what was once a regular 1950 Chevrolet flatbed. An unspecified crew got hold of it and got to work, transforming it in a contraption just as sexy in some respects as any other worthwhile custom out there.
Wrapped mostly in cherry red, the truck shows plenty of shine and chrome up front, and a seven-window cabin further back, protected from the elements by a roof supplied by a 1948 Suburban.
Under the cabin, a 1995 Cummins turbo diesel engine is located, tied to an automatic transmission and breathing out a three-inch exhaust system. The engine pulls behind it not only the cabin, but also a 1984 Chevrolet one-ton crew cab frame lengthened by 24 inches. The entire build rests on an air-ride suspension system.
For true flatbed lovers, beauty is reserved not only for the exterior, but for the interior as well. There, we get leather, heated seats with lumbar support (four of them), air conditioning, and electronic cruise control.
We’re not told for how many miles the Chevy flatbed spun its 16-inch alloy wheels since it was made. The truck is selling with an undisclosed reserve on Saturday, November 12.