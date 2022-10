Fully-Restored 1946 Dodge Flatbed Boasts All its Awards and Trophies In the Rear Bed

This particular black-on-red Dodge Flatbed was recently restored by a remarkably skilled man named Douglas N. Coon of Morris, New York. At 65 years young, the former tool & die factory worker's been restoring old American cars under his small business Dimock Hollow Garage for decades. The truck in question once belonged to his father-in-law. He acquired the truck second-hand from I. Nelson Markel of Cooperstown, New York, and used it with a rear dumping box.Well, by the time Doug got around to starting saving the truck ten years ago, it was looking a bit worse for wear. Starting with a total frame-off disassembly, panel by panel, this truck's exterior was meticulously de-rusted, re-painted, and made to look arguable even better than it did when it left the factory floor well over seven decades ago. Gone went the dump box. In its place is a polished-wood flatbed that, in all honesty, looks better than whatever configuration it left the factory with.The factory flathead straight six engine and unsynchronized four-speed manual transmission were also comprehensively restored to give a level of authenticity a modern Borg-Warner or Tremec stick shift could never bring. Kids these days will never know the horrors of having to shift an un-synchronized manual transmission, so seeing one in such a wonderful operating condition is bound to be a learning experience most Americans will never have access to. But if that's the kind of life you want to live, the asking price of $19,995 really isn't all that terrible. One can only wonder if the 28 forst place trophies and awards are included.