1974 International Pickup Truck Was Deserted in a Pasture, Takes First Drive in 16 Years

Let’s face it. Modern cars aren’t half as tough as their classic counterparts. They just don’t build them to last anymore. It also says a lot about why half the cars at the crusher are less than 15 years old. For classic car collectors, getting these old relics back up and running is their pride and joy, regardless of how much time, effort, and money they spend in the end.
Thomas Mortske of Mortske Repair YouTube channel lives for classic car revival moments like these. He’s building a steady following on the platform, rescuing these relics from rotting to the ground.
On a recent episode, he got wind of a 1974 International 100 4X4 that had been abandoned in a pasture for 16 years. According to the owner, the truck ran fine when it was last parked in 2006.
The International 100-series trucks came after the 1010-series. The name change took effect in 1974, switching to the 'hundred format.' The 100-series trucks came with a five-bar metal grille that ran across uninterrupted (1010-series came with dividers).
Stock, the 1974 International 100 4X4 truck came with a 325 cubic-inch V8 engine paired to either a three-speed automatic or a four-speed manual transmission. Mortske’s find had a 4-speed manual running on a four-wheel-drive platform.
If you’ve been following some of our classic car revival stories, you understand mother nature and critters can get the best out of these classic gems when deserted. Mortske's find wasn't an exception.
The truck's exterior was in reasonably good condition considering it had been sitting in a pasture for 16 years. The front cab section looked solid thanks to a customized frontal push-bumper.
The cargo bed, on the other hand, needed a little work since the side panels were wonky (needed side brackets to hold them in), and the rear latch was stuck shut.
The engine bay also needed some love. The classic pick-up truck was missing a couple of plug wires, and vacuum hoses were hanging loosely.
After filling up fluids, replacing the plug lines, and fitting a replacement battery, the engine lit up. The truck couldn’t idle, and Mortske soon discovered a fuel line issue, vacuum leaks, and the carburetor had a crack.
After servicing the carburetor, bypassing the fuel lines, and solving some of the vacuum leak issues, the truck ran and idled.
“Seems like it runs alright, but I think it needs a little playing with the timing, or it’s got a miss or something. She’s shaking a little bit under there, but not in a good camshaft way,” Mortske revealed before setting off for the first drive in 16 years.
Mortske is selling this classic farm hand for $1,500 ‘as is.’ You can catch the first drive experience in the video below.
