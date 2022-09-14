This 1992 Dodge Dakota With a Magnum V8 is Overshadowed By Chevy S-10s, It Shouldn't Be

Light-duty trucks from the late 80s and early 90s are hot cake items in 2022. But that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had if you look hard enough. Granted, that inevitably means settling for something with more mileage on the odometer.
But not every 200k-plus mile beater is a piece of junk that's inching closer and closer to the junkyard daily. Sometimes, you find a rare gem that's been maintained religiously since the day it was brand new. That's the story of this 1992 Dodge Dakota with a Mopar Magnum V8 under the hood for sale by WeBeAutos in the town of Calverton on Long Island, New York.
With 270,000 miles (434, 522.88-km)indicated on the dashboard, this truck could have driven to the moon, landed on its North Pole, and overland all the way to Apollo 11's decent stage in the Sea of Tranquility to check up on it after half a century. The more you know, huh? But this truck doesn't look anything like that used in photographs. That's because the owner of this truck is one of those few diamonds in the rough who bothered to do the maintenance needed not to make this truck join most of its brethren in the grave.
The truck's 5.3-liter Magnum V8 breathes through a dual outlet exhaust system, and its 235 horsepower when new is fed to a five-speed automatic transmission that "shift's flawlessly," according to the listing on the dealership website. Inside, the interior feels like a time capsule back to early 90s America. With the last vestiges of 80s-era fake wood grain and airbag devoid steering columns that'd very soon afterward be condemned to history by the US Government.
In spite of the miles, this is a genuinely lovely little truck. One that's no doubt already been passed up by somebody in favor of the more popular and arguably more appealing Chevy S-10. In any case, an asking price of $5,995 before taxes and fees is a pittance for what you're getting out of the deal. If it were up to us, it'd be on a trailer already.
