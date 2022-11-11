1962 Three-Pedal Corvette Fuelie Is a Rare Gem and a Quick Car by 2022 Standards

Chevrolet produced precisely 1,918 Corvettes fitted with the expensive fuel-injected engine, so that's why nowadays they are costly. Moreover, not all of them passed the test of time. Yet, every once in a while, a pristine-condition example surfaces on auction websites.
Mercedes-Benz was the first automaker that introduces the fuel-injected system for a production model on the 300 SL in 1955. The performance car stunned the world with its performance. Fast forward two years, and Chevrolet introduced this system for the 1957 models, fitted on its small-bloc 283 V8 engine. Soon, many Chevrolets received that option, and customers were happy. Moreover, the bow-tie brand offered the same powerplant inside the Corvette's engine bay. But that was not enough.
In 1962, Chevrolet introduced the 327 "Fuelie" engine in the Corvette. Unfortunately, compared with other carbureted engines, the high price made it less desirable to customers. Yet, in 1962 almost 2,000 buyers ticked the RPO 582 box for the high-performance Rochester fuel-injected engine. With its 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time of less than 6 seconds and a top speed above 130 mph (209 kph), it was one of the fastest cars of its time. Even by 2022 standards, that's no slouch! It should be quicker than a C3 Corvette.
The car that you see here is one of those 1,918 vehicles produced in 1962, and it is fitted with a Borg-Warner T10 four-speed manual gearbox. This 'Vette went through a complete restoration process, and now it's in mint condition. On top of that, it is a matching numbers vehicle. The odometer shows just 7,240 miles (11,651 km) from the rebuilt. The bodywork sports a Fawn Beige mono color and a white top. Both front and rear chromed bumpers were reworked and respects the factory specifications. In addition, the dual exhaust at the back sounds amazing while idling. You may hear the engine's glorious sound in the video below.
Inside, the occupants will enjoy the dual cowl dashboard, specific for the Corvette. On the center stack, the carmaker placed the heater, which is working correctly and will make a great companion while driving on sunsets. At the same time, some might argue that a newer sound system could make the car better. Maybe the next owner won't hear the "Stranger on a Shore" or "I can't stop loving you" tunes that topped the 1962 charts, but worth noting that the original AM radio is in running order.
At the same time, the interior was reworked to NCRS originality standards, which are not easy to meet. Its Fawn color matches the exterior. In addition, the bucket seats covered in vinyl are spotless. Of course, the matching carpets are new and respect the original specs of the beautiful C1 Corvette. Moreover, the cue ball on the gear stick is an excellent place to rest your hand while driving.
The only downturn might be the $174,995 price for this beauty. Considering that a 2022 Corvette has an MSRP starting from $60,900 for the coupe, that's almost three times. Yet, this Fuelie might turn more heads than any new 'Vette.
