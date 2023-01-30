Nickelback’s 6x6 Album Cover Dodge Van Went From CGI to Reality, Rags to Shags

Famous for its alternative rock style, the Canadians from Nickelback formed in 1995, in Hanna, Alberta. Soon, they will embark on a U.S. tour unlike any other – on board their newly customized 1970s dually Dodge van, which is now a cool and shaggy 6x6!
Initially formed during the early 1990s by brothers Mike and Chad Kroeger with a cousin and guitarist, keyboardist, plus backing vocalist Ryan Peake, Nickelback is currently front-lined by Chad, Mike, Ryan, and drummer Daniel Adair. They are one of the most successful Canadian rock bands as far as sales go, albeit their reputation is somehow split between the folks who consider them one of the greatest rock groups of all time and some that see them as a heavily disrespected artistic act.
Well, perhaps now is a good time to recover some of the lost hype, because they just welcomed 2023 with an all-new album titled ‘Get Rollin.’ But what does it have to do with the imaginative world of the automotive industry? A lot, as it turns out, and it touches it on so many levels that I almost did not know where to begin. But, to tell you the truth, I will check this out from the CGI-to-reality perspective.
In case you did not know, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual automotive artist better known as musartwork on social media, is not just a marvelous, JDM-enamored pixel master. He is also the Head Designer at the gloriously outrageous West Coast Customs, and he often deals not just with personal CGI projects, but also with rendering stuff that is just a preview of upcoming reality, no matter how crazy it may seem at first.
Such was the case with him designing a van that inspired Nickelback’s Get Rollin’ album cover, just recently. But wait, as there is more, so much more. The bright yellow 1970s Dodge dually not only looks like a summer road-trip wonder mixed with 6x6 craziness, but also became a palpable reality – much to the surprise of Chad, who even says that he could not believe his eyes that he actually convinced the good folks over at West Coast Customs to put his idea into reality.
Of course, everything started with a beat-up van that was already looking like it had seen better days – about a century ago. Still, this is not necessarily a rags-to-riches story, as the guys had specific ideas for the transformation, and it included a lot of bright yellow plus shag fabric carpets. Fans of WCC know very well the gloriously outrageous aftermarket outlet lets nothing come between the client’s vision and the personalized ride, so they got their shaggy desires fulfilled. As for technical details, there are none, but we do know the Dodge will accompany them during the album tour around the U.S., so it must be reliable enough to withstand ‘a few’ trips, right?
