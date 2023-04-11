No Need for a Posh Black Badge Cullinan, Durangos Can Easily Be Outrageous, Too

Some say that you only live twice – the first time, when you go about your unabated business, and the second time, when you finally cave in and slap a Rolls-Royce motor vehicle to your driveway’s lifestyle.
Sure, others might say that we just invented that on the spot. And they may be right, or we could just talk about the British ultra-luxury automaker’s record sales for 2022 and the fact that its average transaction price has soared above the $500k threshold. Again, sure, Lamborghini sold more vehicles (around 9k units), and Bentley almost topped both, when combined, thanks to its Bentayga best-seller.
But, come on, it doesn’t really matter that the latter signaled the start of the ultra-luxury super-SUV race. Instead, all that flies well with the posh crowds and stands out is the aftermarket realm’s love for the king of the automotive stratosphere, aka the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And if the behemoth SUV is also a Black Badge, that is even better. This is because the special series brings more personalization options from the factory, plus the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 was massaged from 563 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) to a bit more – 591 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).
Anyway, most folks have embraced the aftermarket Cullinan lifestyle on top of the massive MSRPs imposed by the OEM because they probably think that you need one to be as outrageous as possible. Well, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs know how to stir a pot of outrageousness with just a hint of their aftermarket greatness and can easily show that even a family-oriented SUV like the Dodge Durango can achieve the same level of causing people to run amok crying their undying indignation.
So, the second-tier ac_forgiato social media account of the aftermarket wheel manufacturer recently showcased a white-black-orange Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge residing in front of a mansion while tucked on 26-inch Mansory-style wire-spoke forged wheels and looking all smug in his white tuxedo that only has a few hints of Matte Black (like on the grille and part of the front bumper) and Orange on the slats or ‘RR’ floating wheel caps. It feels decidedly posh yet subtle at the same time, which is uncharacteristic of these bespoke Cullinans, indeed.
On the other hand, the main Forgiato page was more interested in what BMS Off-Road (aka briansmotorsports) had to offer – aka the glorious or dastardly ugly sight (depending on your POV) of a supercharged, 710-hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat dressed in neon yellow attire. Unfortunately, there were no details shared about this uncommon build, and all we can say is that we sure hope this is a wrap, and no SUVs were hurt with a full repaint process in such a distressing colorway. Well, at least the Gloss Black Forgis make a wonderful contrast to the neon yellow attire – which, unfortunately, cannot be said also about the red brake calipers.
