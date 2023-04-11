Rivian Offers an Update on the R1T Tonneau Cover, Owners Are Not Satisfied

Rivian R1T’s tonneau cover saga shows that being the first to market is not always important. Many owners reported that the powered cover would not work correctly, and Rivian promised a fix. Since then, things have gotten more complicated, and a manual cover was proposed instead. Rivian is now offering a delivery estimate for the latter.
The powered tonneau cover was among the coolest features of the Rivian R1T pickup. Unfortunately, the EV startup discovered it was harder than expected to produce these parts at an acceptable quality level. Owners started complaining about the cover malfunctioning, and Rivian promised a fix. While the first problems appeared as early as December 2021 with the first trucks delivered to customers, the EV maker still doesn’t have a solution for those affected.
To make things worse, Rivian removed the option altogether from its configurator in October 2022. This confirms that the company cannot offer a functional powered tonneau cover. Although affected owners are still waiting for a solution, this might never come, and many are angered they paid for something that never worked. After removing the powered cover, Rivian offered new customers the option to order a manual tonneau cover or no cover at all.
Some haven’t learned their lesson and opted for the manual cover, which comprises four interlocking panels that slide in and out of the bed’s integrated side rails. Even that was not available, and Rivian promised (again) to deliver it later when it would become available. That’s possible because, unlike the powered cover, the manual option is retrofittable to existing trucks that were ordered with it. Like those hoping Rivian would fix the powered tonneau cover, people who opted for the manual option are still waiting to get their beloved aluminum panels from Rivian.
The wait seems to be nearly over, as Rivian sent letters to owners about their imminent availability. “The manual tonneau cover’s interlocking panels are expected to begin shipping to customers in the summer of 2023,” writes the letter, promising more updates as the deliveries are ready to begin. The letter angered Rivian owners instead of calming them, and many mocked the vague timeframe offered. Some owners believe Rivian is just delaying things until most affected owners would sell the trucks and then settle a potential class action lawsuit with the remaining few.
The manual tonneau cover comprises four aluminum panels that lock into one another. The owners have to slot them in manually in the bed’s side rails and take them out the same way when they are not needed. Rivian offers the panels with a storage bag and says they can be stored in the Gear Tunnel when unused. For the $800 price, the manual cover is a rip-off, but it’s the only option for those who want a lockable bed.
