Black Vanderhall on Rose Gold Forgiatos Is Unusual, Even for a Hand-Made Autocycle

Not sure if you already knew this, but the vehicle world does not necessarily divide itself into four-wheeled (or more) automobiles and two-wheel motorcycles. There are always things that dabble in between.
One could easily recite sidecars or trikes directly out of memory, but it probably takes a little bit of practice to remember the rare breed of three-wheeled autocycles. Well, they are not that infrequent if you think of modern stuff like the Morgan Three-Wheeler/Super 3, Polaris Slingshot, Can-Am Spyder, or Vanderhall’s Venice.
The latter might be the lesser-known of the pack, as it does not belong to a company with ample experience in the market. Instead, Vanderhall Motor Works has been based out of Utah, the U.S., since 2010 only. Yet, in just a little over a decade, they have also grown a rather massive three-wheeled lineup (Laguna, Venice, Edison 2, Speedster, Carmel) and even a quad-motor electric off-roader called Brawley.
Hand-made and with classical roadster looks, it certainly caters to a specific niche. So, it was a bit surprising to see one of their models – most likely a Venice – being flaunted by the Los Angeles, California-based, forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs on their social media reel. After all, the latter are also known to take care of completely different, equally specific niches…
Anyway, this is not their work as the build was created by BMS Off-Road (also known as Brian’s Motorsports), an automotive customization shop that is certainly not afraid to stand out in any crowd. Even the three-wheeled one, as this black Vanderhall now sports a Rose Gold Forgiato set of forged wheels as a way of signaling that the big cap season of 2022 has officially kicked off.
Well, that is not all because this ride that can never be unseen from this moment on will also make sure it will be heard from a distance, judging by the other upgrades – chief among them being the aftermarket Kicker audio sound system.
