This Is How Posh Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs Are Supposed to Look: Wide, Black, and Chromed

Although Rolls-Royce ended the previous year with a record sales figure of 'just' a little over 6k units, they were more than happy to announce the average transaction price was around $500k. That's a significant figure – though not as massive as their Cullinan ultra-luxury super-SUV.
And everyone can be pretty sure that the behemoth crossover was the one that helped the BMW Group subsidiary reach such 'astonishing' figures – at least when compared to other ultra-luxury peers like Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Bentley, among others. Speaking of many of them, the competition in the stratosphere of SUVs has never been more intense now that the Aston Martin DBX707, Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan are also getting crowded at the posh party by the impending arrival of the 715-hp V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue and the freakish 738-hp BMW XM plug-in hybrid.
But, no worries, the folks who earn in three days the cash needed for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Erling Haaland, ahem, ahem!) always find creative new ways of ensuring their elephant, sorry, ultra-luxury super-SUV stands out in the proper game reserve or crowd. And it's all thanks to the imaginative aftermarket realm, of course. Sometimes you don't even need a feistier 591-horsepower Black Badge to attract attention, and the V12 Cullinan with 563 horsepower will be more than enough to impose your ride anywhere you go.
And that is all courtesy of the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have an overabundance of modified luxury and super-SUVs, so nobody should be surprised by the wide one! As such, in between many Range Rovers, Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared heroes, and even the occasional all-black Land Rover Defender 130 with added accessories and Aerodisc-style RDB Wheels, there is always room for one more Brit. That would be a wide Brit, thank you, given the allure of the widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan that is all dressed in black – save for the essential details, which include the badges, Spirit of Ecstasy, exhaust outlets, and the giant 50-spoke RDB aftermarket wheels!
Frankly, after seeing so many murdered-out ideas, including a crazy one that mixed Forgiato 'steelies' with Nitto Tire's Ridge Grappler all-terrain tires, we are inclined to believe this is precisely how posh Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs are supposed to look: as wide as possible, slightly lowered, primarily black, and riddled with chromed details. Oh, and let us not forget about the additional contrasting atmosphere the cabin provides, which seems to feature a ritzy combination of a subtle nuance of yellow, carbon fiber trim, and some matching black bits and pieces. Frankly, the Purosangue and XM are in for the upcoming fight of their life if they seek to dethrone the Cullinan from the aftermarket preferences of customers!
