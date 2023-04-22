Mansory Pulse Edition Is a Popsicle-Looking Rolls-Royce Dawn

After reminding us that the two-door versions of the Lamborghini Urus and Mercedes-AMG G 63 exist and bear their signature, Mansory has now gone all-in on yet another expensive machine: the Rolls-Royce Dawn.
Christened the Mansory Pulse Edition by the controversial tuner, it looks like it belongs in a candy shop window. The aftermarket makeover is not worthy of the Rolls-Royce logo. The luxury grand tourer features a white paint finish on all body panels, contrasted by a few orange accents. It sports an orange pinstripe, dual-tone look for the upper and lower grilles and an orange rag top above the passenger compartment.
As if the overall white look of the car combined with the lively accents weren't flashy enough, Mansory also gave the Dawn a body kit. It comprises the front bumper attachments, including that prominent apron with side blades and new trim on the front fenders with matching parts on the sides of the rear bumper. The diffuser came to life in the aftermarket world, and it is more aggressive than the OEM offering. It has an extra brake light in the middle and cutouts on each side for the new exhaust tips. There is a new ducktail-like spoiler on the trunk lid and 22-inch wheels that may look somewhat like the stock ones, but they too were signed by the tuner.
You may have noticed that the pictured Rolls-Royce Dawn sits closer to the asphalt, and that is due to a new sports suspension. Mind you, this modification has left its mark on the driving comfort of the car, which has inevitably become stiffer. Moreover, it also has a new sports exhaust system, described as being a high-performance proposal, which improves the soundtrack. However, only a few luxury GT enthusiasts will appreciate this mod, as it ruins the relatively quiet nature of the vehicle.
Following the same theme as the exterior, the cabin was completely re-upholstered in white leather. The fine material decorates the seats, door cards, dashboard, center console, and other parts of the cockpit, and a few orange accents contrast it. Mansory's name is proudly displayed on the seatbelts, floor mats, headrests, and steering wheel. Elsewhere, the Dawn features the usual amount of luxury gizmos expected from such a ride. Too bad it has gone over the OTT line, and it will likely never go back again.
There is no word on the power, meaning it probably still has 563 hp (571 ps/420 kW) and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) from its twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12. On request, Mansory could boost it to 730 hp (740 ps/544 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and a 177 mph (285 kph) top speed.
