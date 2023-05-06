Harley-Davidson Leopard Is the Road Glide Few Can Ignore

It was just a couple of weeks ago when Harley-Davidson announced brand new CVO models for the Street and Road Glide motorcycles. By the looks of it and the initial details, we're to expect a revolution in terms of design and capability - Grand American Touring machines customized and bettered right off the factory floor.
Both models will be shown in full in June, so there's still some waiting to do before we learn what these things are actually all about. And more than enough time for us to dig up the most insane custom projects developed on these platforms over the years.
We have something to help pass the time right here. It's called Leopard, it was put together by Japanese custom garage Bad Land, and it's perhaps the most wicked Road Glide build we've seen in quite some time.
Originally a 2011 model-year bike, the Leopard was transformed into something that's impossible to ignore when it moves down the street. To blame for that is of course the paint job: lots and lots of orange, sprayed over the large front fender, the front fairing, the fuel tank, side covers, and hard bags at the rear.
All that orange would have been too much all on its own, so Bad Land drew black flames going from the front to the rear, and Harley-Davidson lettering in the same color on the fuel tank.
The bagger rides on Roland Sands Design wheels of the Diesel variety, sized 23 inches at the front and just 18 at the rear. With these dimensions, the front rim is impossible to ignore, and steals all the attention given how the one at the opposite end is almost completely hidden from view.
Unique to this ride are the fuel tank, front fender and side panels, sculpted in metal by Bad Land itself. Ken's Factory is responsible for the covers, while the seat, dropped by three inches compared to stock, is supplied by Clone Speed.
The engine on the bike remains the one it had when it rolled off the Harley assembly lines. We're not given any info on whether changes were made to the engine's air intake and exhaust.
The Harley-Davidson Leopard first came to light in 2012 and since then people kind of lost track of it. Given its vivid color, though, it's something nobody can ignore when moving down the street, so if it passes by, you'll probably notice.
The price of the overall build is not known, as Bad Land is not in the habit of telling us such things. For reference, a stock 2011 Road Glide is selling for between $15,000 and $20,000 in the best of conditions. For comparison, a new one retails from $28,000 in Special guise.
