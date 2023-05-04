Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster's Sixty-Nine Name Is Exactly as Vulgar as You Think

It's not that uncommon for humans to bestow the objects they make, no matter their nature, with some sort of sexual attribute or meaning. It's human nature, I guess, to do so, and the urge is so powerful that at times it extends well beyond what one would associate with sexual activity. Like, say, giving such a meaning to a custom motorcycle.
Lord Drake is a name that we've come across plenty of times before here on autoevolution. The Spanish garage is in the business of converting stock Harley-Davidsons into unique custom builds, most of the time of the kind one doesn't usually associate with Harleys: bobbers.
The bike we have here is that too. It started life as an unassuming Sportster 1200, and was bobber-ized on behalf of an unnamed customer. The same customer is probably responsible for the name given to the bike post-conversion: Sixty-Nine. And no, the name has nothing to do with some racing number, but with the sexual position by the same name.
With the exception of the moniker though there's nothing obscene about this ride. True, some of you might just consider the unlikely white paint sprayed on the rims, fenders, fuel tank, and side panels obscene, but even you have to admit it doesn't look half bad.
In fact, it's the color scheme that Lord Drake says holds the secret to the entire build. Although prominent all over, the white is beautifully contrasted by black, in the form of a fat stripe that runs front to rear, and the number 69, along with the Harley-Davidson name, is inscribed on the fuel tank.
The Sportster was improved past its paint, of course. Lord Drake itself made and installed a host of custom bits on the bike, including the front and rear suspension (with the latter dropped by two inches), the two fenders, and the exhaust slapped onto the right side of the stock engine.
The bike's original wheels were replaced with custom ones, sized 21 inches at the front and just 16 inches at the rear – a choice that's not that common in the custom motorcycle world and one that makes the Sixty-Nine look even more impressive. The wheel at the back is spun with the help of a chain conversion kit, while the overall build is kept in check by means of forward controls.
As said, the bike is based on a Sportster 1200 and was made at the request of a customer, but the same conversion can be replicated again, even on 883s. Lord Drake says this much, but makes no mention as to how much such a bike could cost.
The Harley-Davidson Sixty-Nine was first shown back in 2018, and its current whereabouts are not known.
