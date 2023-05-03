Harley-Davidson Noble Athlete Makes the Breakout 114 Cool Again

If you have been following us these past few years then you know we've made a habit for ourselves to bring forth, almost on a daily basis, custom Harley-Davidsons put together by some of the most creative garages out there. And you might have noticed how one particular Harley family rises high above all others in terms of how many of them there are in custom form.
That family would be the Softail, of course. Born with the FXST in the early 1980s, it quickly grew to become one of the most popular motorcycle breeds in the world, not only with customers, but with custom garages as well.
Again if you've been watching us these past couple of years you might have noticed that, even if a large number of custom projects belong to the same Softail family, they seldom look similar, and almost each and every one of them comes with something unique to call its own.
So does the Softail we bring before you today. It's not any kind of Softail, but one of the Breakout variety, one of the most popular ones out there. Its exact birth year in stock form is not disclosed, but that matters little as the machine is now a full-blown custom.
The bike's conversion was handled by a Swiss garage we know as Bundnerbike. The crew set out on the path of the usual changes they make to Harleys, tampering with the motorcycle's visual appearance more than with its mechanical bits.
And, visually, the ride is a play of contrasts. That's owed to the combination of black used on most of the body elements of the two-wheeler, but also on the engine, and the white displayed in elegant fashion on the upper side of the fuel tank and custom fenders, but also on the rims on the wheels.
A few chrome bits have escaped Bundnerbike's modification ideas, but they only come in small quantities on some of the engine bits and on the wheels.
Speaking of which, they seem to be the original Breakout ones, and that's a rare thing when it comes to modified Harleys. The one at the back though looks like it is a tad wider, but its exact dimensions were not disclosed.
The custom, now going by the name Noble Athlete, looks longer than its original self, and that appearance was achieved including with the fitting of a new, elongated fuel tank (which now features the Harley name in lettering design we rarely get to see) and by dropping the seat, which is a full custom piece as well, further down into the frame.
We're not told anything about changes made to the bike's powertrain, because chances are there aren't any. We also have no info on the price of the Noble Athlete, but just to get your bearings know a brand new Breakout of the 117 variety (this one is a 114) starts at $20,999.
