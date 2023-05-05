Classy Breakout 114 Needed Parts From No Less Than 14 Custom Shops to End Up Like This

We're used to seeing custom motorcycles being the proud wearers of parts made in shops all over the world. In fact, at least when it comes to modified Harley-Davidson machines, the garages in charge with altering them often make use of hardware coming from various partners. But when it comes to this here Breakout, its makers seem to have gone overboard in this respect.
Its makers would be the French guys from Melk. We've been going through their work for a while now, and we're rapidly approaching the end of their portfolio, with just a single other bike left to discuss other than the Breakout we have here.
It is this two-wheeler that's of concern to us today, though, bike number 35 in Melk's lineup. As said, it's a build that uses parts supplied by a large number of players in the industry – 14 of them, to be exact.
We'll start with the people in charge with the overall build, Melk. Primarily a paint shop, the crew left the bike in its standard color, but accented it with Pale Gold for a subtle yet effective look. We can see the bright hue running on the front fender, down the length of the extended fuel tank while spelling the Harley-Davidson name, and all the way to the back fender.
Melk itself is also responsible for the custom seat and the blackening of the engine parts. The fuel tank is supplied by Kodlin, while the rear fender we mentioned comes from TXT Parts.
Rick's Motorcycles, usually the go-to crew for custom wheels, is the maker of the headlight cap and foot controls. A number of elements that went into the final build, meaning things like the engine guard and covers for the wheel axles, come from German custom behemoth Thunderbike. An important upgrade to the Breakout, the air suspension, is of the same make.
The engine of the Breakout is the original 114, only re-mapped by Black Pepper Performance. It was also enhanced with the fitting of a Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle air filter, and an exhaust system supplied by BT Choppers. The engine spins wheels of undisclosed size wearing Metzeler Cruisetec rubber.
A number of other names contributed smaller parts to the build: Cult Werk is responsible for the fork tube cover, Heinz Bike delivered the turn signals at the front and Kellermann the ones at the rear, and Rizoma the mirrors.
I don't know if you've been counting, but that's a total of 14 shops that contributed to the birth of this unnamed wonder. Bike number 35 in Melk's portfolio, the Breakout has a market value, as you see it here, of 34,990 euros, which is about $38,600 at today's exchange rates.
